The two biggest clients of the college admissions scandal were reportedly families from China

caption William ‘Rick’ Singer leaves Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice on March 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Singer is among several charged in an alleged college admissions scam involving parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California. source Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

A person familiar with the case told the Wall Street Journal that the largest sums of money allegedly received by Rick Singer in the college admissions scandal were from two families from China.

The two families reportedly paid the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer, $6.5 million and $1.2 million respectively to get students into elite US universities.

Neither family has been charged in the scheme, but an investigation is ongoing.

The families paid far more for Singer’s services than the 33 parents facing criminal charges in the scandal. Prosecutors said in a criminal complaint that parents who were indicted in March paid anywhere from $15,000 to $500,000 to help their students get into college.

Neither Chinese family is named in the criminal complaint, though the lawyer for the family accused of paying $1.2 million to get a student into Yale University – identified as “Yale Applicant 1” in court papers – told the Wall Street Journal that the student is 21-year-old Sherry Guo.

Guo moved to the US five years ago to attend JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, California.

Guo’s lawyer, James Spertus, said the woman didn’t speak English until arriving in California and was “unfamiliar with how people apply to schools in the US.”

“Rick Singer’s instructions to her didn’t seem as out of place as they would to a student who grew up in the United States and has more of an expectation of free choice,” he said.

Spertus said Singer got Guo into Yale by having her recruited as a student athlete, despite not playing a sport.

According to the criminal complaint, a Los Angeles-based financial adviser employee contacted Singer in November 2017 on behalf of the family, saying that the father of Yale Applicant 1 wanted to make a condition to “one of those top schools” for his daughter’s college application.

The next day, Singer sent Yale’s former women’s soccer coach, Rudy Meredith, the applicant’s resume, personal statement, and art portfolio, court documents said. Meredith said he would “revise” the materials to “soccer,” court documents said.

On January 1, 2018, Yale Applicant 1 was admitted into the school and Singer sent Meredith a $400,000 check, court documents said. Yale Applicant 1’s family then paid Singer $1.2 million in multiple installments, according to court documents.

Guo started at Yale last fall, but is no longer a student. Yale said last month that it rescinded the admission of one student “as a result” of the college admissions scandal.

Singer and Meredith have pleaded guilty as part of the college admissions scandal.