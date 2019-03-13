A private equity firm executive had his son pose as a football kicker on USC applications, despite his high school not having a football team

caption Co Founder and CEO of the Rise Fund and Co Founder and Managing Partner of TPG Growth Bill McGlashan pictured in October 2017. source Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bill McGlashan, the founder and managing partner of TPG Growth, was indicted as part of the $25 million college admissions scandal on Tuesday.

Court records show McGlashan corresponding with William Singer, the alleged ringleader of the scheme, to get his son into the University of Southern California.

Singer said in a voicemail that he would photoshop McGlashan’s son into photos of a football kicker to get him recruited to USC as an athlete, despite his high school not having a football team, court documents said.

Singer is accused of bribing college coaches to get students recruited as Division 1 athletes to elite universities, regardless of their athletic abilities.

A private equity firm executive corresponded with the man allegedly behind the $25 million college admissions scandal to photoshop his son to look like a football kicker for his application to the University of Southern California – despite his high school not having a football team – according to court documents released by the Department of Justice.

Bill McGlashan, the founder and managing partner of TPG Growth,was one of 50 people indicted on Tuesday in the scheme to help get children into universities through alleged bribes and false athletic recruitments.

Court documents show McGlashan speaking with William Singer – the alleged ringleader of the scandal – in hopes of getting his son into USC.

“I’m gonna make him a kicker/punter and they’re gonna walk him through with football,” Singer said in a voicemail to McGlashan. “I’ll get a picture and figure out how to Photoshop and stuff, so it looks like it, and the guy who runs the biggest kicking camp is a good friend.”

McGlashan’s son was not a kicker or a punter, and his high school did not actually even have a football team.

Singer said to McGlashan that it didn’t matter that the school didn’t have a football team because “they have all these kicking camps and these kickers always get picked up outside of the school.”

McGlashan joked that his son has “really strong legs,” according to transcripts in the court documents.

“Maybe he’ll become a kicker. You never know,” McGlashan said. “You could inspire him. You may actually turn him into something. I love it.”

As part of the scheme, Singer allegedly bribed college coaches to get students recruited as Division 1 athletes to elite universities, regardless of their athletic abilities.

Prosecutors allege that parents and Singer would create false athletic profiles for the students, which often included staged and photoshopped images of the children playing sports.

Prosecutors allege that Singer would also arrange for children’s ACT and SAT answers to be changed or for the tests to be taken by a stand-in.

According to transcripts released by the Department of Justice, McGlashan agreed to pay $250,000 to guarantee his son’s admission.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

TPG put him on indefinite administrative leave after charges against him were announced, according to the Hollywood Reporter.