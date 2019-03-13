A marketing CEO indicted in the $25 million college admissions scandal once wrote a book about getting out of ‘sticky situations’

caption Jane Buckingham speaks onstage at the inaugural Girlboss Rally on March 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. source Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Girlboss

Jane Buckingham, CEO of the marketing firm Tendra, was indicted in the $25 million college admissions scandal on Tuesday.

She is accused of agreeing to pay $50,000 to have a man take the ACT for her son in July 2018, in hopes of getting him into the University of Southern California.

In 2010, Buckingham wrote a book called “The Modern Girl’s Guide to Sticky Situations.”

A description of the book on Amazon says the book is about “surviving headaches, pickles, jams, and everyday emergencies.”

A marketing CEO indicted in the $25 million college admissions scandal once wrote a book called "The Modern Girl's Guide to Sticky Situations."

Jane Buckingham, CEO of the marketing firm Tendra, was one of 50 people indicted in the cash-for-college scam on Tuesday.

Buckingham allegedly agreed to pay $50,000 to have a man take the ACT for her son in July 2018, according to a criminal complaint released by the Department of Justice.

Court documents show Buckingham comparing getting her son into the University of Southern California told William Singer, the alleged ringleader of the admissions scheme, “good luck with this” when sharing a sample of her son’s poor handwriting for the man taking the ACT for him.

“I know this is craziness, I know it is,” she told Singer in transcripts shared in court documents. “And then I need you to get him into USC, and then I need you to cure cancer and [make peace] in the Middle East.”

Years before she was accused of conspiring with Singer, Buckingham wrote a book in 2010 about “surviving headaches, pickles, jams, and everyday emergencies,” according to a description on Amazon.com.

“Buckingham dispenses savvy solutions to life’s myriad little annoyances with warmth, great wit, and impeccable wisdom,” the book description for “The Modern Girl’s Guide to Sticky Situations” said.

Buckingham was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud on Tuesday.