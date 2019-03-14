A son of a couple who were indicted in the $25 million college admission scandal defended his parents while smoking a blunt and promoting his mixtape

caption Malcolm “Billa” Abbott source Malcolm “Billa” Abbott

Malcolm Abbott, the son of Gregory and Marcia Abbott, defended his parents after they were indicted as part of the $25 million college admissions scheme.

Federal authorities have accused the Abbotts of paying $125,000 to boost their daughter’s SAT and ACT scores.

Malcolm Abbott, an aspiring rapper who goes by the name “Billa,” told the New York Post the scheme has been blown “out of proportion,” and said “everyone has a right to go to college.”

The son of a couple accused of paying $125,000 to boost their daughter’s SAT and ACT scores as part of the college admissions scandal defended his parents while smoking a blunt outside the family’s Manhattan apartment.

Malcolm Abbott’s parents, Gregory and Marcia Abbott, were among 50 people indicted on Tuesday as part of the $25 million cash-for-college scheme, in which prosecutors allege parents paid William Singer to guarantee their children’s admission to elite universities. The Abbotts were charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Malcolm Abbott, an aspiring rapper, smoked a blunt as he told the New York Post on Wednesday that he believes the scandal is being blown “out of proportion.”

“I believe everyone has a right to go to college, man,” he told the paper.

Malcolm Abbott did not attend college, and instead raps under theme “Billa.”

“Check out my CD, ‘Cheese and Crackers,'” he told the Post after defending his parents.

Gregory Abbott, the founder of food and beverage distributor International Dispensing Corp., and his wife, Marcia, are accused of paying William Singer – the accused ringleader of the college admissions scam – $125,000 to improve their daughter’s ACT and SAT scores.

The scheme involved their daughter going to a test center in late 2018 to take the exams, and having a proctor correct her answers after she finished, according to a criminal complaint released by the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said before Singer’s proctor intervened to change the Abbotts’ daughter’s exam answers, she scored a 23 out of 36 on the ACT and had SAT math and literature scores in the mid-600s, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl’s ACT score jumped to a 35, and she received a perfect score of 800 on the SAT math exam, and 710 on the SAT literature test after Singer’s exam proctor intervened, the complaint said.

In a recorded call published in the criminal complaint, Singer told Gregory Abbott it was “a good move” for him to pay to have someone take the SAT for his daughter.

Gregory Abbott appeared in court in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, and was released on $500,000 bond. He and his wife Marcia are both scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on March 29.