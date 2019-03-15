Olivia Munn weighed in on the college bribing scandal: ‘What these parents did wasn’t for love’

caption Olivia Munn reacted to the college admissions scandal. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Olivia Munn reacted to the college admissions controversy, in which actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among several wealthy individuals who were accused of paying bribes to secure spots for their kids at elite colleges.

Munn tweeted on Thursday: “What these parents did wasn’t for love, it was for fancy diplomas. Love would’ve made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education.”

The parents at the center of the scandal allegedly paid William Singer, the owner of the Edge College & Career Network, to help their kids get into elite schools by helping them cheat on entrance exams or getting them recruited as athletes.

Olivia Munn is reacting to the college admissions scandal, in which celebrities and other wealthy parents were accused of paying bribes to secure spots for their children at top colleges.

“What these parents did wasn’t for love, it was for fancy diplomas,” the actress tweeted on Thursday. “Love would’ve made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education.”

What these parents did wasn't for love, it was for fancy diplomas. Love would've made you spend that money on tutors to make your kids smarter, giving them an actual education. — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 14, 2019

Previously, Munn commented on the situation by saying: “The irony will be that these parents spent all this money to hustle into top universities and are now in the middle of this s— show just to find out in a few years that their kids only have dreams of being an influencer.”

The “Predator” star’s tweet was referencing Loughlin’s daughter, a 19-year-old influencer with millions of followers named Olivia Jade Giannulli. Her parents, Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannuli, were accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes in order for Olivia Jade and her older sister, Isabella Rose Giannulli, to get into the University of Southern California.

Specifically, a criminal complaint alleged that the “Full House” star and her husband agreed to pay bribes “in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team – despite the fact that they did not participate in crew – thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

caption Isabella Rose Giannulli, Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Giannulli. source WireImage/Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images

On Tuesday, court documents uncovered by the FBI revealed that Loughlin and actress Felicity Huffman were among 50 people charged with participating in the alleged college-admissions scandal. Several parents were accused of paying William Rick Singer, the owner of the Edge College & Career Network, a total of $25 million from 2011 to 2019 to boost their children’s chances of getting into elite universities.

Read more: Here’s the full list of people charged in the college-admissions cheating scandal

According to NBC’s Boston affiliate, the schools named in the court documents include Stanford, UCLA, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California.

Authorities said that some parents paid to have their children’s SAT and ACT exams taken for them or have their answers corrected. Investigators also said that the kids’ heads were edited onto stock photos of athletes to improve their chances of getting into elite schools.

Munn isn’t the only star to react to the college admissions scandal. Comedian Sarah Silverman said that she attended New York University for one year with “a very small scholarship ($1500 per semester) and my dad paid the rest.”

Read more: What will actually happen to the powerful millionaires ensnared in the college admissions scandal

“I was shocked at all the rich kids whose parents ‘made them’ go to college. Seriously- let someone who wants to learn go in your s—ty kid’s place,” she tweeted.

“Breaking Bad” star Dean Norris also said that he was “disgusted” by the news.

“I got into Harvard against long odds via hard work and perseverance. Neither of my parents went to college, we didn’t have money 2 even pay for SAT prep course let alone bribes. Shameful. It’s hard enuf for working class kids 2 succeed w/o rich privilege taking opportunity away,” he tweeted.

Norris added: “When I think of all the kids who studied hard, stayed up late, had part time jobs to pay for their college application fees, and then were denied rightly deserved places in elite colleges because some rich f—wads cheated for their already privileged kids- I’m disgusted.”