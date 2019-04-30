The ringleader of the college admissions scandal is spending his days at a pool club in Florida as he awaits sentencing in the scheme

caption William ‘Rick’ Singer leaves Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice on March 12, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. Singer is among several charged in an alleged college admissions scam involving parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California. source Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images

William “Rick” Singer, 58, has visited a pool club in St. Petersburg, Florida, more than a dozen times since pleading guilty in the college admissions scandal in March.

Singer bought a six-month, $175 membership to the North Shore Aquatic Complex on the St. Petersburg waterfront the day after pleading guilty.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19 and faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

The ringleader of the college admissions scandal is spending his days at a pool club in Florida as he awaits his sentencing in the scheme.

William “Rick” Singer, 58, bought a six-month membership to the North Shore Aquatic Complex on the St. Petersburg waterfront for $175 on March 13, the day after he pleaded guilty, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Singer, a resident of Newport Beach, California, has checked into the pool more than a dozen times since pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy; money laundering conspiracy; conspiracy to defraud US; and obstruction of justice.

It’s unclear why Singer is in Florida – property records seen by the Tampa Bay Times do not list Singer an owner of any homes in Pinellas County, where the club is located.

Singer is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19 and faces a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison and a $1.25 million fine.

Read more: Here’s the full list of people charged in the college admissions cheating scandal, and who has pleaded guilty so far

He’s accused of helping parents bribe college coaches and entrance exam administrators to guarantee students spots at elite universities.

A report published by the Los Angeles Times on Monday revealed that Singer had business plans far beyond college admissions scandal.

The report said Singer had invested nearly $2.5 million into business ideas he was pursuing. Some of investment money came from parents who hired him for the college admission scheme, the report said.

Prosecutors said in March that parents paid Singer up to $6.5 million to get their children into top schools.

Fifty people have been charged so far in the admissions scandal, including college coaches, a university administrator, and 33 parents.

Many of those indicted, including actress Felicity Huffman, have opted to plead guilty. Some, including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have pleaded not guilty.