The college admissions scandal highlights just how much successful people believe an elite education matters

Among the 33 parents indicted as part of the college admissions scandal, the majority of them received their bachelor degrees, and many went to law or business school for higher degrees.

Jonathan Ginsberg, president of BEEC Education, told INSIDER that there’s a lot of outward pressure on parents to get their children into top-ranking universities.

The parents indicted as part of the scandal are accused of bribing college coaches and entrance exam officials to get their children admitted into higher-status universities that they likely would not have gotten into based on their academics alone.

The college admissions scandal has not only highlighted the extreme lengths parents will go to get their children into top universities, but also how much successful people value elite and status-based educations.

Some parents, like Marcia Abbott and Gordon Caplan, dreamed of their children following their footsteps at their alma maters, places like Duke and Cornell, according to a criminal complaint released by the US Attorney’s Office for the district of Massachusetts.

Jonathan Ginsberg, president of BEEC Education, told INSIDER that there’s a lot of outward pressure on parents to get their children into top-ranking universities, especially in social circles where the majority went to elite schools.

“There’s a tremendous social pressure …. They don’t want others to think ‘How could they do that but not raise their kids to be able to do it,'” Ginsberg told INSIDER. “It’s not their birthright, but sometimes it’s perceived that way, that we must do it at all costs.”

Ginsberg said while some parents may worry that they could be setting their children up for failure by getting them into schools they’re not academically prepared for, many likely believe their children will be just fine.

He said parents might believe that their children will fall into non-rigorous majors or get helped along by school administration.

“[Students] often times feel tremendous pressure, or there’s this Imposter syndrome,” Ginsberg said. “Inevitably there’s not a ‘Once I’m in I’ll be OK’ … That’s not the case.”

Economists Stacy Dale and Alan Krueger published a 2011 study revealing that attending a highly selective college benefited members of underprivileged and underrepresented groups, like first-generation students and minorities, but attending an elite institution wasn’t necessary for success for upper-class groups.

Dr. Eric Endlich, a Boston-area psychologist and founder of Top College Consultants, told INSIDER that the children whose parents were indicted as part of the scandal would have had an advantage without an elite education “because their parents have the resources and connections to help them as needed.”

Ginsberg added that an elite college isn’t everything – students should find a school that’s a good fit for them personally.

“College is a tool for something in the future,” he said. “College is never the goal. If the best thing on your resume for your whole life is going to a top school, I think most people would consider that very not successful.”

Here’s a breakdown of where each parent went to college, and where they’re accused of trying to get their children into through the scheme.

Gregory and Marica Abbott: Gregory Abbott went to Princeton University, and Marcia Abbott went to Duke University. According to court documents, the Abbots hoped their daughter would get into Duke.

Gamal Abdelaziz: Abdelaziz attended the University of Cairo. According to court documents, he wanted his daughter admitted into the University of Southern California.

Diane and Todd Blake: Todd Blake attended Vanderbilt University for undergraduate school, and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business for his master’s in business. It is unclear if or where Diane attended college. According to court documents, the Blakes wanted their daughter to go to USC.

Jane Buckingham: Buckingham attended Duke University. According to court documents, Buckingham wanted her son to be admitted to USC.

Gordon Caplan: Caplan went to Cornell University for his undergraduate degree. He received his law degree from Fordham University. According to court documents, he wanted his daughter to follow his footsteps and attend Cornell.

I-Hsin “Joey” Chen: It is unclear where or if Chen attended college. Court documents don’t state information about what school he wanted his son to attend.

Robert Flaxman: Flaxman attended USC. According to court documents, he wanted his son to be admitted into the University of San Diego. It’s unclear where he wanted his daughter to go to college.

Gregory and Amy Colburn: Gregory Colburn attended the University of California, Los Angeles. It is unclear where or if Amy Colburn attended college. Court documents do not reveal where the Colburns wanted their son to go to college.

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin: Giannulli was accepted into USC but said in a 2016 interview that he didn’t attend classes and pocketed the money given to him by his father for school to start a t-shirt line. It is unclear where or if Loughlin went to college. Their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, were admitted into USC.

Manuel and Elizabeth Henriquez: Manuel Henriquez attended Northeastern University. It is unclear where or if Elizabeth Henriquez attended college. According to court documents, they wanted one of their daughters to go to Georgetown.

Douglas Hodge: Hodge attended Dartmouth College for his undergraduate degree, and Harvard Business School for his master’s degree. According to court documents, he wanted his children to attend USC and Georgetown.

Felicity Huffman: Huffman attended New York University. According to court documents, her spouse, William H. Macy, who is not named in the suit, discussed their daughter possibly attending Georgetown.

Agustin Huneeus, Jr.: Huneeus, Jr. attended University of California, Berkeley. According to court documents, he wanted his daughter to attend USC.

Bruce and Davina Isackson: Bruce Isackson attended UCLA, while Davina Isackson attended the University of Miami. According to court documents, they wanted their daughter to attend UCLA.

Michelle Janavs: Janavs attended USC. According to court documents, she wanted her daughter to attend USC.

Elisabeth Kimmel: Kimmel received her bachelor’s degree from Stanford and her law degree from Harvard Law School. According to court documents, she wanted her daughter to get into Georgetown and her son into USC.

Marjorie Klapper: It is unclear where or if Klapper attended college. Court documents don’t state information about what school she wanted her son to attend.

Toby MacFarlane: It is unclear where or if MacFarlane went to college. According to court documents, he wanted his son and daughter to be admitted into USC.

William E. McGlashan, Jr.: McGlashan attended Yale and received his MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. According to court documents, he wanted his son to get into USC.

Marci Palatella: It is unclear where Palatella attended college. According to court documents, she wanted her son to be admitted into USC.

Peter Jan Sartorio: It is unclear where or if Sartorio attended college. Court documents do not state where he wanted his daughter to be accepted.

Stephen Semprevivo: Semprevivo attended Harvard for his undergraduate degree and his MBA. According to court documents he wanted his son to attend Georgetown.

Devin Sloane: It is unclear where or if Sloane attended college. According to court documents, he wanted his son to get into USC.

John B. Wilson: Wilson attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for his bachelor’s degree, and Harvard Business School for his MBA. According to court documents, he wanted his son to get into USC.

Homayoun Zadeh: Zadeh attended UCLA for his bachelor’s degree and went to USC for dental school. According to court documents, he wanted his daughter to get into USC.

Robert Zangrillo: Zangrillo received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont and his MBA from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. According to court documents, he wanted his daughter to get into USC.