Here are the 6 biggest winners and losers in college basketball this week

Much to the chagrin of the undefeated No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers, the Duke Blue Devils sit at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll for the fourth consecutive week.

The ACC leads all conferences with six teams in the rankings, followed closely by the Big 10 and SEC with five teams apiece. The Pac-12, meanwhile, has no representation in the AP Top 25 Poll for the third consecutive week.

Here are the six biggest winners and losers of Week 11 of the college basketball season.

Winners

▲ No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats — Up 6 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

The Kentucky Wildcats have been taking care of business in SEC play, taking down the Texas A&M Aggies and Vanderbilt Commodores by decisive margins this week to move up six spots in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Wildcats still have a lot to prove after their tumultuous non-conference slate, but they’ll have their first significant chance to do so when they travel to No. 14 Auburn Saturday afternoon.

▲ No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles — Up 6 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

The Marquette Golden Eagles arguably have the best, most prolific scorer in the nation in point guard Markus Howard, which is enough to make them winners in my book. Howard dropped a cool 39 on the Creighton Bluejays in regulation Wednesday before erupting for another 14 points in overtime to give the Golden Eagles the win and become the only Division I player to notch multiple 50-point performances in the last 20 seasons. The 19-year-old then posted 26 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists against Seton Hall to hold off the Pirates’ upset bid later in the week. Marquette has Georgetown and Providence coming up this week, but something tells me Howard will find a way to take care of business no matter who he’s facing.

▲ No. 11 Florida State Seminoles — Up 2 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

source Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles rose two spots in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll, and I can’t fathom why. They survived an upset bid from the Miami Hurricanes – who are sitting amongst the bottom third of the ACC with a 1-3 record – before losing at home to the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils thanks to a clutch game-winning three from Cam Reddish. The Seminoles are winners on this list due to luck more than anything else, but they’ll be back in my good graces when they beat up on perennial ACC bottom dwellers Boston College and Pittsburgh this week.

▲ No. 19 Maryland Terrapins — Enter the AP Top 25 Poll

The Maryland Terrapins finally find themselves back amongst the top-25 teams in the nation. They’ve been a solid team all season, as evidenced by their wins against Nebraska and Rutgers and their five-point loss to the undefeated Virginia Cavaliers – their smallest-margin win of the year. This week, Maryland took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers and then-No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers and catapulted all the way to No. 19 in the country after sitting outside the rankings since Week 5.

▲ No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels — Enter the AP Top 25 Poll

The Ole Miss Rebels are ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2013. They took down their in-state rivals and 14th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs just three days after dealing then-No. 11 Auburn Tigers their worst loss of the season. The Rebels won’t face another ranked opponent until their February 2 rematch with the Bulldogs, but taking down LSU, Arkansas, Alabama, Iowa State, and Florida in the meantime will be no small task.

▲ No. 22 Villanova Wildcats — Enter the AP Top 25 Poll

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The reigning national champions are back. After an up-and-down first half of the season, Jay Wright’s squad has surged to a five-game winning streak. This week, Villanova downed the then-No. 24 St. John’s Red Storm and the pesky Creighton Bluejays to pull itself back into the rankings. The Wildcats have a few weeks before they face their next ranked opponent in the No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles, but they’ll have their hands full with the Butler Bulldogs and Seton Hall Pirates this week.

Losers

▼ Ohio State Buckeyes — Dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll

The Buckeyes had been surprisingly good to start the season, beating teams like the UCLA Bruins and the Cincinnati Bearcats to find their way into the AP Top 25 Poll. But the start of conference play has been particularly unkind to Ohio State. The Buckeyes took a beating from the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans to open the year before suffering back-to-back losses to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Iowa Hawkeyes. Now they’ve fallen out of the rankings and will have to face two top-20 opponents – including the undefeated Michigan Wolverines – in their next four games.

▼ No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs — Down 10 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

source Elsa/Getty Images

The Mississippi State Bulldogs were sitting pretty heading into the new year, but things had changed drastically when they stepped back out onto the court in 2019. Mississippi State lost to the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday before falling to the then-unranked Ole Miss Rebels four days later. Frankly, the Bulldogs are lucky they didn’t fall out of the rankings entirely, but they’ll have two conference games against unranked opponents to regain their composure before facing the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on the road January 22.

▼ No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels — Down 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll

source Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The North Carolina Tar Heels readily handled in-state rival and then-No. 15 NC State with a 90-82 win Tuesday night, but it was their lesser opponent of the week that gave them real trouble. The unranked Louisville Cardinals dealt the Tar Heels their worst home loss in head coach Roy Williams’s 14-year tenure. Even though they only fell one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, Williams was not pleased when he joined the ACC Teleconference Monday morning. When asked how he was doing, Williams responded: “Not very well, but I’m still on the call, so I haven’t jumped off the building yet.” So there’s that.

▼ St. John’s Red Storm — Dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll

The Chris Mullin-led St. John’s Red Storm was one of the last undefeated teams in the field before they fell to the Seton Hall Pirates on a truly unbelievable buzzer beater just before the new year. They bounced back with huge wins against the then-No. 21 Marquette Golden Eagles and the Georgetown Hoyas and even got themselves into the AP Top 25 Poll, but this week’s losses to the then-unranked Villanova Wildcats and DePaul Blue Demons were enough to boot them right out of the rankings. A win against the Creighton Bluejays may give them some mojo back, buck back-to-back contests against the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles will provide the Red Storm with a chance to make a case to reemerge in the AP Top 25 Poll.

▼ No. 21 Houston Cougars — Down 4 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

The Houston Cougars were one of three teams that were undefeated heading into the new year, beating the likes of Oregon, Oklahoma State, and LSU in the process. This week, they fell on the road to the undefeated Temple Owls. If not for a decisive win against the Wichita State Shockers Saturday, the Cougars may very well have slipped out of the AP Top 25 Poll entirely. They’ll face SMU and Southern Florida this week, but without a ranked opponent left on their schedule, the Cougars could fall out of the rankings before the end of the regular season.

▼ No. 2 Michigan Wolverines / No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers — Same spot in AP Top 25 Poll as last week

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

More of the same for the only two remaining undefeated teams in college basketball – the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and No. 4 Virginia Cavaliers. Both teams took on unranked opponents this week, so their stagnation may be justified to some, but it’s obvious at this point that the top spot is Duke’s to lose rather than Michigan’s or Virginia’s to win. The Blue Devils would have lost to the then-No. 13 Florida State Seminoles – who the Cavaliers walloped January 5 – if not for a last-second go-ahead three from Cam Reddish, but that still wasn’t enough to bump Virginia up or Duke down in the rankings. The Cavaliers will have a chance to dethrone the Blue Devils when they head to Cameron Indoor Stadium for a much-anticipated top-5 matchup Saturday night, but not until after they host the No. 9 Virginia Tech Hokies Tuesday.