6 biggest winners and losers in college basketball this week

caption Carsen Edwards has led the No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers to five consecutive wins and a spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. source Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Although the top six teams in the country remain the same as last week, the bottom half of the AP Top 25 Poll had a considerable shakeup in Week 13.

The ACC leads all conferences with seven teams in the rankings, followed closely by the Big 10 with five and the SEC with four. The Pac-12, meanwhile, has no representation in the AP Top 25 Poll for the fifth consecutive week.

Here are the six biggest winners and losers of Week 13 of the college basketball season.

Winners

▲ No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones — Up 4 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

After putting up a good fight against the then No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse Monday, the Iowa State Cyclones took down the then No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels 87-73 on their home floor. The Cyclones aren’t set to face another ranked opponent until their final game of the season but expect Big 12 teams like the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and West Virginia Mountaineers to try to give them some trouble along the way.

▲ No. 15 Louisville Cardinals — Up 8 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

The Louisville Cardinals made the biggest jump of the week, even though they played one game this week. Louisville welcomed the then No. 21 NC State Wolfpack to the KFC Yum! Center Thursday and earned the seven-point win. The Cardinals will likely cruise past the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday before hosting the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday afternoon.

▲ No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats — Up 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll

The No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats have been up and down all season, but it seems they’ve finally found their footing. Each of the Wildcats’ last three games has come against ranked opponents, and they won all three. This week, Kentucky took down the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs before beating out the then No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks in a close contest Saturday night. The Wildcats have a light schedule over the next week, but they’ll have to face the Bulldogs, No. 19 LSU Tigers, and No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in succession the week after.

▲ No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers — Enter the AP Top 25 Poll

The Purdue Boilermakers are surging at the right time. They’ve won five straight games, and this week they beat up on the Ohio State Buckeyes before upsetting the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans by 10 Sunday. With only one ranked opponent on their schedule in February, expect the Boilermakers to continue climbing up the rankings.

▲ No. 2 Duke Blue Devils — Same spot in AP Top 25 Poll as last week

Things were not looking good after the Blue Devils fell to the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium and lost star point guard Tre Jones to a shoulder injury, but they still managed to take down the previously unranked Virginia Cavaliers without him on the floor. This week, No. 2 Duke beat both the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Pittsburgh Panthers – who are surprisingly decent with former Blue Devil assistant coach Jeff Capel at the helm. But perhaps more important, Duke returned Jones to the lineup. Before his injury, Jones led the ACC with a 5.93 assist-turnover ratio and ranked second with 5.7 assists per game. He’ll have plenty of time to get back into his groove before the Blue Devils face four consecutive ranked opponents early in February.

▲ No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers — Same spot in AP Top 25 Poll as last week

The Vols keep rolling. Tennessee is still ranked at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll after stealing the throne from the Duke Blue Devils last week thanks to a standard 88-83 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores Wednesday and a 17-point walloping of the West Virginia Mountaineers Saturday. The Volunteers haven’t lost since November and barring a disaster, and I don’t see them losing in January. Check in when they play the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena February 16, but don’t hold your breath for a new No. 1 until then.

Losers

▼ No. 21 Maryland Terrapins — Dropped 8 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

The Maryland Terrapins fell to the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans to start the week before losing to perennial Big 10 bottom dweller Illinois by 11 at home, good for an eight-spot drop in the AP Top 25 Poll. They’ll face another conference “little brother” in the Northwestern Wildcats Tuesday before taking on the No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers on the road Friday night.

▼ No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks — Dropped 2 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

The Kansas Jayhawks came into the week with something to prove after dropping a game to the unranked West Virginia Mountaineers by one point last weekend, and they (sort of) did. They took down the then No. 24 Iowa State Cyclones by four at home before traveling to Rupp Arena where they lost to the then No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats 71-63. The Jayhawks have a tricky week ahead of them as they take on Shaka Smart and the pesky Texas Longhorns Tuesday before hosting the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday afternoon.

▼ No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders — Dropped 2 spots in the AP Top 25 Poll

After losing to the unranked Baylor Bears last Saturday, the Texas Tech Red Raiders started this week with hopes of regaining their composure. Instead, Texas Tech returned to the court Tuesday and lost to the unranked Kansas State Wildcats by a 13-point margin and barely survived an upset bid from the also unranked Arkansas Razorbacks later in the week. The Red Raiders will need to rebound quickly, as they have a Monday-night date with the TCU Horned Frogs – who were ranked to start the season – before taking on the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

▼ Auburn Tigers — Dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll

The Auburn Tigers have had an up-and-down season, but this week things took a turn. After losing by two to the Kentucky Wildcats last week, Auburn lost on the road to the unranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs. Now, the Tigers find themselves out of the AP Top 25 Poll with three unranked opponents lined up in front of them. They’ll have a chance to prove their worth against the No. 19 LSU Tigers February 9 before once again facing now No. 7 Kentucky later in the month.

▼ Ole Miss Rebels — Dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll

The Ole Miss Rebels got smacked by the unranked Alabama Crimson Tide, losing 74-53 in Tuscaloosa Tuesday night. They had four days to recover before hosting the Iowa State Cyclones in a top-25 matchup but the Rebels once again lost by a double-digit margin. Ole Miss will look to climb back into the rankings with a win in Gainesville against the Florida Gators Wednesday and an upset over the No. 22 Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday.

▼ Iowa Hawkeyes — Dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll

The Iowa Hawkeyes dropped out of the AP Top 25 Poll after losing back-to-back contests this week. Iowa lost by double digits to the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans before falling to the unranked Golden Gophers in Minnesota Sunday. As if they haven’t taken enough of a beating recently, the Hawkeyes will host the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines Friday night in what could become an annihilation. Just ask last year’s national champions.

