After colleges complained about the SATs offering an ‘adversity scores’ to boost students from difficult backgrounds the College Board nixed the program

Just over two years ago, the College Board, the makers of the SAT, announced its Environmental Context Dashboard, an attempt to level the playing field for socioeconomically disadvantaged students applying to college.

One element of that dashboard was the student adversity score, which used data on a student’s school, neighborhood, and family structure to assign a number measuring hardship.

The adversity score was favored by some but it was also met with stark criticism by parents, educators, and students for allegedly reducing a student’s lived experience down to a single data point.

Now, the College Board has dropped the adversity score completely and has renamed its Environmental Context Dashboard “Landscape.”

Just two years after the creators of the SAT introduced its “adversity score”- a single number identifier meant to measure the socioeconomic hardship of every test taker – they’re killing it. In its place, the College Board has pivoted to what it calls a “Landscape” profile. This landscape profile aims to provide colleges with data about a student’s high school and neighborhood endowment, but it now does so without a single score, and the information will be available to students and their parents.

In a press release, College Board CEO David Coleman said the decision was made in response to criticisms from parents and students.

“We listened to the thoughtful criticism and made Landscape better and more transparent,” Coleman said. “Landscape provides admissions officers more consistent background information so they can fairly consider every student, no matter where they live and learn.”

When College Board first announced the adversity score as part of its Environmental Context Dashboard two years ago, the move was meant in part to address the test’s long, often controversial, history, which some have argued favors rich and powerful families. In theory, the adversity score was meant to provide colleges with an additional data point to help contextualize a student’s socioeconomic background and help enroll more students from diverse backgrounds. While some welcomed the adversity score, the decision was received poorly by many schools, students, and outside critics.

The original adversity score used data on the crime and poverty rates of student neighborhoods and each student’s individual family structure to assign them a numerical score between 0 and 100; the more adversity, the higher the number. Many who opposed the score disagreed with the College Board’s perceived attempt to fully capture the complexities of a student’s experiences in one single number. To make matters worse, the adversity score was visible to colleges and universities, but not to the students themselves, thus clouding the entire process in a shroud of secrecy.

College Board releases description of data and methodology

In an effort to increase transparency, the College Board announced it would release its methodology and descriptions of the data used in Landscape. The newly released information publicly shows exactly what type of information is used to determine a student’s socioeconomic background. This includes measurements like, “senior class size,” “housing stability,” “median family income,” and “household structure,” among others.

The news comes as more colleges and universities are flirting with the idea of ditching standardized testing altogether. Around 1,000 schools already offer test-optional programs for prospective students including the University of Chicago, which announced it would no longer require SAT scores for admission last year. The SAT also came under renewed criticism following this year’s college admission scandal, where wealthy parents paid test-takers to cheat and take the test for their children.

In an “appropriate use guidelines” sent to Insider by a College Board spokesperson, the organization stressed that the new Landscape program should only be used as an additional data point and not as a substitute for academic performance.

“Landscape is to be used only as supplemental information to a large amount of individual information contained in the application,” the guideline reads. “The general neighborhood and high school information will never replace student-specific application information.”