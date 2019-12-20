Our best bets for the 10 opening games of college bowl season

After a wild season, we’ve finally reached college football bowl season, with a full schedule of games starting this weekend.

We had a wildly successful time betting the regular season, finishing the year up nearly 13 units after going 59-43-3 on our weekly best bets – hitting at a 57.8% rate .

. As we head into bowl season, we’re looking to keep the wins coming.

After an eventful season of college football, we’ve finally reached bowl season.

For some teams, a bowl game is a fantastic opportunity to cap off an encouraging season of progress. For others, a lower bowl game is representative of a disappointing year that should have turned out better. With this in mind, it’s important to consider the motivations of each team when betting on bowl games.

After a wildly successful year betting on college football that saw us finish up nearly 13 units, we’re going to do our best to keep the wins coming through the bowl season.

Take a look below at our best bets for the first 10 bowl games of the year.

LAST WEEK: 5-2 OVERALL: 59-43-3 (+12.8 units on the year)

Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte (+6.5) over Buffalo

Charlotte is playing in its first bowl game after completing their first winning season in program history. Buffalo is a good team that has scored more than 40 points in four of their past five games, but I think Charlotte will want this one more.

If you were busy spending a winter in Buffalo, only to get a quick vacation to the Bahamas for the weekend, how focused on football would you be?

Frisco Bowl: Kent State (+6.5) over Utah State

Once again, we have an underdog that has never won a bowl game facing off against a good, but not a great opponent. Kent State is 0-3 in bowl games and has not qualified for a postseason game since 2012. Expect the Golden Flashes to come out with everything they have on Friday night.

New Mexico Bowl: San Diego State (-3.5) over Central Michigan

This should be a solid game, and if Central Michigan can figure out a way to move the ball, they could pull off the upset in this spot. But in this matchup, it feels like San Diego State is going to be better on every side of the ball, and their stout defense could very well shut out the Chippewas if they’re on their game.

Cure Bowl: Georgia Southern (-4) over Liberty

I’m over-simplifying things here. Still, it’s incredibly difficult for me to believe that a season that started with Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze calling plays from a hospital bed in the coaches’ box will end with a bowl victory.

Boca Raton Bowl: SMU (-3) over FAU

It’s tempting to back FAU in this spot, as this is literally a home game for the Owls. But with head coach Lane Kiffin now bound for Ole Miss, this feels like a spot where they get run over. SMU lost just twice this season, both in competitive games, and will be looking to put the stamp on a successful year.

Camellia Bowl: Arkansas State (-2.5) over FIU

I would be lying if I told you I had a keen read on Arkansas State or FIU. What I can tell you is that FIU already beat in-state rival Miami just a few weeks ago in what will ultimately go down as their biggest win of the year. In a spot where one team has already had their season-defining moment, and another team is still searching for theirs, bet on the latter.

Las Vegas Bowl: Washington (-3.5) over Boise State

Whoever scheduled this matchup has a cruel sense of humor, as Washington head coach Chris Peterson will have to face off against his former team in the final game of his career. Ultimately, I’m going to back the Huskies to send their coach out with a win, but it won’t come easy.

New Orleans Bowl: Appalachian State (-16.5) over UAB

UAB football is a great story, but the resurrected program still has a long way to go before it can compete with the better schools in the country. Appalachian State should run away with this one early.

Gasparilla Bowl: Marshall (+17.5) over UCF

It has to be tough for UCF this year to look at the final college football rankings and realize that an undefeated team might have been able to make some noise in a big bowl game this postseason.

Meanwhile, Marshall has won six of their final seven games heading into this matchup, clearing 30 points in four of those six wins. UCF is still a strong offense, but this year’s team is not the score-every-play powerhouse that some remember, so I think Marshall can keep this one within the number.

Hawaii Bowl: Hawaii (+2) over BYU

Hawaii is playing a home game in their backyard to cap off what has been a successful season that included a trip to the Mountain West Championship game. BYU is escaping the cold of Utah for a quick vacation to Hawaii in the dead of winter.

I feel like this line should be closer to a touchdown than a field goal, as BYU is likely the more talented team, but I’m still backing the Rainbow Warriors to win this one.

