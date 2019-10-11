A college football coach was placed on leave after the 30 players he reportedly crammed in a 3-bedroom apartment got evicted

caption Pierce College’s football team, shown here in 2016, is at the center of a coaching scandal rocking the school. source Pierce College Football / Facebook

The head football coach at Pierce College in Los Angeles has been placed on leave after football players and staff members accused him of misleading recruits and cramming 30 student-athletes into a three-bedroom apartment, according to a report from the school’s newspaper, the Roundup.

Pierce football players told the Roundup that each athlete paid the coach, Carlos Woods, between $300 and $400 in rent and was told the apartment would accommodate up to five people. The number of occupants was 30, the players say.

The student-athletes say they were evicted and left to fend for themselves after Woods allegedly failed to pay off the apartment.

At least four students say they lived in the school’s locker room. One student told the Roundup that he was briefly homeless and lived out of his car.

Following the Roundup story and multiple student complaints, Pierce College has launched an internal investigation and Woods has been placed on temporary administrative leave.

Those allegations and the school’s ensuing investigation into the coach were first reported by the Roundup, which publicized student complaints levied against the school. Roundup reporters spoke to Pierce football players who described a scene of bunk beds stacked to the ceilings and cots jammed into any leftover space available. Each of the 30 players in the room paid Woods between $300 and $400 in rent, they said.

Those living conditions were a far cry from what players had been promised. Jose Cordova, a former Pierce football player who left the school following the incidents, told the Roundup that Woods had recruited him from out of state and told him there would be “four to five” players sharing a three-bedroom apartment.

When he arrived, he said the actual number of roommates was five times that. Cordova described the living quarters as resembling a “camp” or “jail.”

“A lot of us were out-of-state kids, stressing every day if the water or power was going to get cut off or if our items would be outside the house because of the eviction,” Cordova told the Roundup. “The most stressful time I ever had.”

Neither Pierce College nor Woods immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment about the allegations.

Student-athletes say they were evicted from the apartment and forced to fend for themselves

Though Woods was reeling in payments from students, that money wasn’t going towards paying the apartment, players told the Roundup. Players said they saw notices warning of eviction pile up at the apartment entrance.

Unsure of whether basic bills would be paid, some of the students left. Those who remained were eventually evicted and left to fend for themselves, the students said.

Woods gave four of those students permission to live in the school’s locker room, according to the Roundup. Several players, including Cordova, complained to the administration and triggered the investigation, Genice Sarcedo-Magruder, the acting athletic director, told the Roundup.

“He truly crossed the line when I was figuring out housing, living in my car and couldn’t show up to the first mandatory practices … and was kicked off the team,” Cordova told the Roundup.

Pierce College launches an investigation and places coach on temporary leave

Piece College announced its internal investigation into the matter on Thursday, following the Roundup’s report.

“The health and safety of our students is a primary concern of the College, our Chancellor and the Board of Trustees,” the school’s president, Alexis Montevirgen, told the Roundup “Any allegations concerning employee misconduct or issues involving student safety are taken very seriously and will be thoroughly reviewed.”

Several hours later, the school announced it had placed Woods on temporary administrative leave.

This is not the first time Woods has run into trouble with a coaching position. In 2017, he was fired from an assistant coaching position at Gavilan College after an investigation found that he and another assistant coach violated recruiting rules, according to San Benito magazine.