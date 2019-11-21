While some industries are slowly dying out, others are growing.

To determine which college majors are expected to grow in desirability throughout the next decade, we looked at industries on the rise and the majors that best prepare people for that career path.

Computer and information sciences, technology, and information technology majors are expected to become increasingly desirable.

Other industries, like construction, photography, and advertising, are seeing similar patterns of growth.

Choosing a college major isn’t easy, but it may be a smart idea to choose one in an industry that’s expanding.

We looked at industries that are expected to continue growing in the next decade to determine which college majors will become increasingly desirable in the 2020s.

Industries related to technology, such as computer systems design and related services, are expected to continue expanding after a period of steady growth in 2019.

Here are 10 college degrees that will be increasingly desirable in the 2020s.

Accounting requires a high level of education, and the industry is expanding.

caption An accountant meets with clients. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Last year, the accounting field saw 13% growth, and it’s expected to keep growing. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of accountants and auditors is projected to grow 6% from 2018 to 2028 but may fluctuate based on the economy. If the economy changes, for the better or for the worse, more people may be in need of financial services.

Advertising is steadily expanding, which may attract more students to study it throughout the 2020s.

caption Two people at an advertising agency. source Getty Images

The global advertising market is expected to expand exponentially in the next decade and reach $1,036.9 million by the year 2028. As the field grows, more talented advertising majors will be needed to keep up with increasing demand. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the field is expected to grow by 8%, which is faster than the average growth rate.

The civil engineering industry grew by 13% last year, indicating it could be a continued area of growth.

caption Two engineers working. source David Hecker/Getty Images

After positive growth in 2018, the engineering industry is expected to continue growing at an average rate. Those majoring in engineering fields will be pleased to know that the median pay for civil engineering was $86,640 per year in 2018.

Computer and information sciences are one of the fastest-growing industries in the country, which may attract more college students to related majors.

caption A man coding on a computer. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the computer systems design field and related services are expected to add more than 520,000 jobs by the year 2028, at an annual growth rate of 2.2%. As the industry grows, more people educated in computer science, technology, IT, and other related fields will be needed to fill gaps in the job market.

Construction is growing, and while some construction careers don’t require a college degree, construction management does.

caption A construction manager and a crew member. source kali9/Getty Images

Many careers related to construction are growing, including construction management. According to Investopedia, building contracting, construction, remodeling, and renovation grew 14% last year, and many higher-up jobs in these fields may require a construction management degree.

Landscape architecture and design, as well as general services for buildings and dwellings, is a growing industry.

caption A person working on a landscape design. source yenwen/Getty Images

The industry as a whole is expected to grow by 4% by 2028, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. Last year, the industry reported a 14% sales increase.

Language interpretation is growing and is expected to add 14,600 jobs by 2028.

caption An interpreter looks on following a United Nations Security Council vote. source Carlo Allegri / Reuters

Language interpretation and translation are expected to grow at a rate of 19%, which the Bureau of Labor and Statistics calls much faster than average. Most careers in language interpretation require a bachelor’s degree, but salaries average around $49,930 per year.

Legal services is a lucrative and growing field expected to increase in desirability in the coming years.

caption Law students working around a table. source Charlotte School of Law /Facebook

Investopedia reports that careers related to legal services are growing in opportunity. More than 50,000 jobs are expected to be added to the field by 2028. However, most careers in law require at least a doctoral or professional degree.

Nursing and other medical fields are experiencing great growth, which is expected to continue into the next decade.

caption A nurse and a patient. source Getty Images

Nursing is expected to grow 12% by 2028, double the average growth rate for other occupations, and is reportedly adding 371,500 jobs to the market. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, registered nurses usually earn either a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (BSN), an associate’s degree in nursing (ADN), or receive a diploma from an approved nursing program.

Social work is expected to grow in the next decade.

caption Social worker meeting with clients. source Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, a bachelor’s degree in social work is the most common requirement for entry-level administrative social work positions. The industry as a whole is expected to grow 11% by 2028 and add 81,200 jobs.