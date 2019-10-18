Our 7 best bets for Week 8 of the college football season

caption This week, we’re betting on Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon State to come through for us and cover the number. source John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The college football season is now in full swing.

Last week, our best bets went a perfect 7-0 against the spread, with Penn State, Wisconsin, and LSU coming through for us in big spots.

It was our second straight perfect week of picks, and one lucky reader turned it into a $10,000 payday.

This week we’re hoping to keep the magic going with best on Georgia, Mississippi State, and more.

Last weekend my jaw dropped.

For the second straight week, our best bets of the college football weekend went 7-0 against the spread, bringing us to 14-0 over the past two weeks and 19-2 over the past three. Streaks like this only come a few times in a lifetime, if at all.

A reader, who wished to remain anonymous, emailed in saying he and his buddies had won nearly $10,000 on a seven-leg parlay with the help of my picks.

A $9,800 payday.

“Went in on it with 3 buddies on Bovada,” he told me. “Each threw down $25 – just wanted a fun little Saturday parlay. Arguing with each other about picks and spreads and I came across your article. Had no idea about USF, so we picked mortal lock of the century Memphis over and let it ride!”

Had our fateful reader kept USF in the parlay as well, their winnings would have hit closer to $20,000.

But I don’t think anyone is complaining.

Anyways, it feels nice to celebrate such an astounding run of success, but as quickly as these wins come, they can go just as fast. We must stay diligent in our picking if we want to keep the streak rolling.

This Saturday, we’re going to try and keep the wins coming with bets on Oklahoma, Penn State, Georgia, and more.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 8 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 7-0 OVERALL: 30-18-1

Oklahoma* (-33) over West Virginia

source Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma is coming off of a win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry, but chances are they’re far from satisfied with last week’s performance. The Sooners left a ton of points on the table against the Longhorns thanks to costly red-zone turnovers and few other uncharacteristic lapses.

Those are the types of mistakes that coaches hate, and I expect Oklahoma to come out firing on Saturday and reassert themselves as one of the most dominant teams in the country.

Oregon State (+11) over California*

source Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

According to the Action Network, the bet ticket split in this game in close to even, but nearly 80% of the money is coming in on Oregon State. That indicates the big bettors are high on the Beavers this game.

Coming off of a 52-7 loss to Utah, it’s a tough spot for Oregon State, but Cal has been far from a powerhouse this season, having not won a game by double digits since their Week 1 win over UC Davis.

Mississippi State* (+18) over LSU

source Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

LSU is coming off of a big win over Florida and has a game against Auburn on the horizon. After that, the Tigers get a bye week before their showdown with Alabama that will likely decide the SEC West.

Safe to say, LSU has a lot on their minds, and this feels like quite a trap game for them traveling to Mississippi State. I don’t think the Tigers will underestimate their opponents, but the Bulldogs should be able to keep this game close.

Georgia* (-25.5) over Kentucky

source Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia suffered their first loss of the season last weekend to South Carolina, taking the L after kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a game-tying field goal in double overtime.

It was a brutal way for the Bulldogs to lose their undefeated status, but they are far from out of the playoff picture yet, with big games against Florida and Auburn on the horizon, and the potential for another big win in the SEC title game.

Still, Georgia is going to take the field like a team on fire on Saturday, and Kentucky is unlucky enough to be on the receiving end of the slaughter.

Penn State* (-9) over Michigan

source Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This line is two points longer than I’d like it to be, but I still like Penn State to run over Michigan this weekend. The last time the home crowd rocked a whiteout for this game, the Nittany Lions trounced the Wolverines 42-13.

Penn State’s defense is monstrous, and I don’t see Michigan having much success moving the ball in this game. Hopefully, the home crowd energy will be enough for the Lions to roll once again.

Utah* (-13.5) over Arizona State

source Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Herm Edwards deserves all the credit in the world for what he’s built Arizona State into in just two seasons at the helm. The Sun Devils have already pulled off impressive wins against Michigan State, Washington State, and California this year.

But Utah’s defense is going to be miles beyond any Arizona State has faced yet this season, and with the Utes fighting for a shot at the Pac-12 title and a potential spot in the playoff, it feels like the time to put their foot on the gas against a fellow ranked team.

Alabama* (-34.5) over Tennessee

source John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

This is a lot of points to give to a Tennessee side that has proven its ability to score throughout what’s been, so far, a disappointing season, but this is not a game Alabama takes off.

For the past three years, the Crimson Tide have won this now-quasi-rivalry game by at least 37 points. This Alabama team is as talented as any of those that preceded it, and might even have more big-play potential than they’ve had in years past.

It’s a scary number to cover, but Alabama has found a way there for three straight years, and I don’t want to bet against that trend.

