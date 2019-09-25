Busch Light revoked its offer to send a college football fan a year’s worth of free beer after a reporter discovered racist tweets from him. Now that reporter is being investigated for his own insensitive tweets.

caption Carson King living the dream. source Carson King /Twitter

Ten days ago, 24-year-old college football fan Carson King gained national attention after a joke sign he made soliciting fans for beer money appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay and went viral.

King included his Venmo account on the poster and donations from strangers came swooping in. The sign reportedly earned King $400 in less than 30 minutes.

With hundreds of dollars pouring in, King announced he would donate all the contributions to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital. After that announcement, the donations ballooned to thousands, and then tens of thousands of dollars.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of the Busch Light company referenced in the sign, partnered with King, offering him free beer for a year and planned to produce future cans with King’s face on them. Venmo stepped in and announced it would match all of King’s donations, bringing the total amount to well over $1 million early this week.

That all came crashing down when a reporter at The Des Moines Register discovered several tweets King wrote when he was 16, where he compared black women to “gorillas.” King apologized, but Anheuser-Busch pulled their partnership and revoked the free year of beer offer.

In a strange twist, the reporter who found King’s tweets has come under fire for his own insensitive tweets, prompting the newspaper to launch an internal investigation.

What began ten days ago as a college football fan’s dream come true of a year worth of free cheap beer has come to a sobering end thanks to pair of recently surfaced insensitive tweets the man wrote when he was 16.

The fan, Carson King, gained national attention when he appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay during a nationally televised rivalry game between The University of Iowa and Iowa State. For a few moments, King was caught in the show’s camera frame with a sign reading: “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished.”

As a joke, King included his Venmo account number on the off chance some fellow Busch drinker would spare a few dollars. Hundreds of people obliged.

Hundreds of dollars came soaring in from strangers hoping to help King drink for free. The simple sign reportedly earned King $400 in less than 30 minutes. With contributions swelling, King announced he would forfeit the money and donate all the funds to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. That announcement quickly brought in thousands and then tens of thousands of dollars. Venmo even announced they would match all of King’s donations. By late Tuesday, the account had brought in over 1.14 million dollars.

We see a lot of great stories, but this is one of our favs @CarsonKing2. Count us in for matching the donation to the hospital, too. #ftk????@BuschBeer @CollegeGameDay https://t.co/thS8JXOXC3 — Venmo (@venmo) September 17, 2019

All this attention earned King a semi-celebrity status. Anheuser-Busch took notice and offered King a partnership.

When King surpassed the $1 million donation mark, the beer company announced they would send him a year worth of beer in cans with his face on them. Following the trend, a local ice cream shop even said they would create an Anheuser-Busch flavored dessert in King’s honor. It seemed King’s flippant attempt at a game day joke had, by chance, brought out the best in strangers who had harnessed the most wholesome elements of the internet to make a meaningful, generous impact on those who needed it most.

But then, on Tuesday, everything came crashing down.

Newspaper surfaces tweets where King compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of black deaths during the holocaust

caption Carson King Busch sponsorship source Carson King / Twitter

King’s internet stardom welcomed in attention from news outlets from around the country, including The Des Moines Register, which set out to write a profile of the college fan turned beer philanthropist. In the course of their reporting, the newspaper dug deep into King’s social media history and discovered a series of tweets he published in 2012 when has 16-years-old. The tweets, which have since been deleted, reportedly compared black women to gorillas and made light of black people who died during the Holocaust. When the Des Moine Register interviewer asked King about the tweets, King expressed regret and called his past works “sick.”

The paper planned to make the tweets known in the profile piece but was beaten to the punch when King made a public announcement acknowledging the tweets and apologizing for his past insensitive comments.

“I had no recollection of it [the tweet.]” King wrote in his statement. In re-reading it today-eight years later-I see it was an attempt at humor that was offensive and hurtful. King followed the statement with a Twitter post acknowledging his decision to make an announcement prior to the article’s publication.

“The Des Moines Register has been nothing but kind in all of their coverage, and I appreciate the reporter pointing out the post to me,” King wrote. “I want everyone to understand that this was my decision to publicly address the posts and apologize. I believe that is the right thing to do.”

The Des Moines Register has been nothing but kind in all of their coverage, and I appreciate the reporter pointing out the post to me. I want everyone to understand that this was my decision to publicly address the posts and apologize. I believe that is the right thing to do. — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 25, 2019

The apologies weren’t enough, though. Hours after he released his statement, Anheuser-Busch revoked its partnership with King and reneged their offer to provide him with a year of free beer.

In a statement to KCCI, a spokesperson from Anheuser-Busch said it would still donate over $350,000 to the children’s hospital but would sever all future associations with King. The fan’s social media posts, the company said: “do not align with our values.”

In a bizarre twist, The Des Moine Register launches an investigation into potentially racists tweets published by the reporter who found King’s racist tweets

A statement from our editor: pic.twitter.com/ZH9AhcrYbg — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) September 25, 2019

The revelation that the Des Moines Register had dug over seven years into King’s Twitter history, and Anheuser-Busch’s swift decision to sever ties with him, caused an outrage on social media. In a statement released on Twitter, the paper’s executive editor, Carol Hunter, said the reporter, Aaron Calvin, surfaced the tweets while working on a profile story about King.

Unsatisfied with the paper’s explanation, some angry critics who questioned the paper’s intentions started digging into Calvin’s own social media accounts. What they found were posts that appear just as bad, if not worse, than those that derailed King’s cheap beer fame.

According to The Washington Post, Calvin wrote several tweets between 2010 and 2013 which allegedly used racial slurs and mocked same-sex marriage. Some Twitter users, including several major conservative commentators, littered the replies of the Des Moine Register’s explanation statement with images of what appear to be Calvin’s troubling tweets.

Amid the backlash, Calvin started deleting the old posts and locked his account. Calvin acknowledged his troubling tweets in a final tweet seen by The Washington Post shortly before making his account private.

“Hey just wanted to say that I have deleted previous tweets that have been inappropriate or insensitive,” Calvin wrote on Twitter. “I apologize for not holding myself to the same high standards as the Register holds others.”

Early Wednesday morning, the Des Moines Register tweeted out a statement saying they were, “aware of inappropriate social media posts by one of [its] staffers,” and are launching an investigation.

The Register is aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers, and an investigation has begun. — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) September 25, 2019

Read more: