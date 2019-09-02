Our 7 best bets for Week 5 of the college football season

source Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY

The college football season is now in full swing.

Last week, our seven best bets went a rough 2-5 against the spread, but we’re back with seven more picks this week to get ourselves back in the black.

This week, we’re betting on Alabama, Michigan, and Washington to come through for us and cover the number.

Another week, another weekend full of college football action.

Last week, our bets struggled after riding UCF and Temple for one week longer than we should have – a rookie mistake. For that reason, we’re getting back to basics this week, betting the favorites that look ready to blow their opposition out of the water, and the underdogs that look feisty to win outright.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 3 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 2-5 OVERALL: 11-16-1

Alabama* (-38) over Ole Miss

Alabama has won its past two meetings against Ole Miss by a combined score of 128-10. I’m not going to overthink this one.

Ohio State (-17) over Nebraska

Ohio State (-17) over Nebraska

This is probably the toughest game that Ohio State has played yet, but the Buckeyes haven’t scored less than 42 points so far this season. The line is a bit long, but Ohio State’s potential for explosive plays could put this one away early with a few quick scores.

Arizona* (-6.5) over UCLA

Arizona* (-6.5) over UCLA

Last weekend UCLA pulled off one of the most impressive comebacks in college football history, erasing a 32-point deficit to beat Washington State for their first win of the season. After that marathon of a game, it feels like there might be a bit of a hangover-effect heading into this week’s matchup against Arizona.

Oregon State* (+4.5) over Stanford

Oregon State* (+4.5) over Stanford

In a matchup of styles, give me the non-stop offensive attack of the Oklahoma State Cowboys over the more regimented approach of Stanford. Through four games, we’ve yet to see any real spark from the 1-3 Cardinal, and I don’t expect one to come on Saturday.

Minnesota (-1.5) over Purdue*

Minnesota (-1.5) over Purdue*

According to the Action Network, 58% of bets have been on Purdue in this game, but a whopping 93% of the total money bet has come in on Minnesota.

This indicates that a few large bettors are incredibly confident in the Golden Gophers to cover the number. I don’t have a great read on this game personally, but I trust their instincts.

Michigan* (-27.5) over Rutgers

Michigan* (-27.5) over Rutgers

After a scare against Army in Week 2 and getting blown out by Wisconsin last weekend, what better way for the Wolverines to recover than rolling over Rutgers in the Big House.

Michigan is far from a powerhouse this year, but you don’t need to be a powerhouse to beat Rutgers by four touchdowns.

Washington* (-10.5) over USC

Washington* (-10.5) over USC

The Pac 12 looks wide open and better than expected, and I trust Washington head coach Chris Petersen to get the Huskies a shot in the conference title game. Getting there means taking care of business against the likes of USC.

