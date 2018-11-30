Our 7 best bets for college football’s championship weekend

caption This weekend we’re picking Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma all to cover the spread in their conference title games. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

We’ve made it to championship weekend.

Across college football, teams are getting ready for their biggest game of the year, hoping to win their conference and for some, earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

This week, we’re backing Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma all to cover the spread in their conference title games.

It also happens to give bettors some chances to add to their bankrolls just in time for holiday shopping.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 12 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 4-3OVERALL: 45-42-4

Alabama (-13.5) over Georgia

source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Georgia is good enough that if Alabama didn’t exist, they’d likely be a lock for the playoff and second-favorites behind Clemson to win it all.

But Alabama does exist, and in their current iteration, they exist as an unstoppable force of football prowess. Even if the Bulldogs can keep things close through the majority of the game, Bama always seems to find a way to win by 20.

Clemson (-27.5) over Pittsburgh

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

In 2016 Pittsburgh spoiled Clemson’s shot at a perfect season with a shocking 43-42 victory in Death Valley, but I wouldn’t count on another upset for the ages this weekend.

The Tigers have been beating their lesser opponents with ease so far this season, and while this is nominally a conference championship game, the Panthers have done very little to impress this year. Clemson will run them out of the building.

Northwestern (+14.5) over Ohio State

source Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Northwestern has played up for big games all season, taking down Michigan State, Iowa, and Wisconsin while all three teams were ranked, and playing Michigan and Notre Dame close.

Ohio State is coming off of a huge win over Michigan that has them overvalued in the eyes of the public, juicing this line a bit further than where it should probably be set.

Only one of these teams beat Purdue, and it wasn’t the Buckeyes.

Oklahoma (-8) over Texas

source Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Oklahoma-Texas has been decided by a touchdown or less in five straight meetings, but this weekend for the Sooners, it’s both one final chance to impress the selection committee and a shot at revenge.

The Longhorns had a solid enough year, but it peaked when they beat Oklahoma at the Red River Showdown, and I don’t see it happening twice this year.

Washington (-5.5) over Utah

source William Mancebo/Getty Images

Washington came into the season with hopes of making the College Football Playoff, but after a disappointing start to the year, playing spoiler to Washington State’s chances in the Apple Cup and winning the Pac 12 would serve as a reasonable consolation prize.

Boise State (PK) over Fresno State

source Loren Orr/Getty Images

Boise State needed a 14-point fourth quarter comeback to take down Fresno State the first time they met this season, but don’t expect them to be caught off-guard for a second time. With the game currently set at a pick’em, I’m backing the Broncos at home again.

Stanford (-3) over California

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

While not technically a championship game, Stanford and Cal are meeting this weekend in a rivalry game which the Cardinal has won for eight straight years. On Saturday they make it nine.

