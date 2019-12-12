Map shows which College Football Playoff team is getting the most support by state

caption The team at betonline.ag used trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data to determine which CFP squad is getting the most support by state. source USA TODAY/Getty

The College Football Playoff field is set.

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff selection committee chose the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners to compete in the semifinals for a spot in this year’s national championship game.

Joe Burrow and undefeated No. 1 LSU will take on former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts and his one-loss No. 4 Sooners in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 4 p.m. on December 28. Four hours later, the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will play host to two teams with pristine records on the season: No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.

caption The final College Football Playoff rankings. source ESPN

With the semifinals just a few weeks away, the team at BetOnline.ag used trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data to determine which College Football Playoff squad is getting the most support by state. More than 50,000 tweets containing hashtags like #GoBucks, #GeauxTigers, #ALLIN, and #boomersooner, the BetOnline.ag college football analytics group found that the majority of the country loves an underdog.

The only team in the College Football Playoff with a loss on its resume, Oklahoma, enjoys more support by state than any other squad with 20 states in its corner. Heisman favorite Chase Young and the Buckeyes follow close behind with 19 states rooting for them. The two Tigers squads, meanwhile, both enjoy single-digit state support mainly concentrated in the South. Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and five other states support Joe Burrow and company, while South Carolina, North Carolina, and – strangely – Minnesota support Trevor Lawrence’s Clemson squad.

Check out the full map of College Football Playoff support across the country below: