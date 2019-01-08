The College Football Playoff Championship: We are tracking the top plays and big moments everybody will be talking about

source David Dennis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clemson and Alabama are facing off in the College Football Playoff again.

The game will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

We are tracking the biggest plays and moments.

The final game of the college football season is here, and once again, it is Alabama and Clemson.

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers are meeting in the College Football Playoff for the fourth-straight season and for the third time, they are playing for the championship.

Below, we will be tracking all the big plays and the top moments that people will be talking about on Tuesday. The most recent updates are at the top.

A wide-open Hale Hentges made it four touchdowns in under nine minutes.

source ESPN

What is going on?! Just five plays and 90 seconds later, Travis Etienne ran it in from 17 yards out. There have been three touchdowns and the game is less than five minutes old.

Tua shook it off quickly. Just three plays later, he hit Jerry Jeudy for a 62-yard bomb.

After Bama held Clemson to a three-and-out on their first series, Tua Tagovailo threw a pick-6 on the Tide’s third play. Clemson’s well-timed blitz and a switch on the outside led to the early 7-0 lead.

Game on!

source ESPN

Lots of big-name players were on hand for the game, including Tim Tebow, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Derrick Henry, and Terrell Owens.

The black and gold logo is also everywhere, including the goal posts and the end zone pylons.

source Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NCAA stuck with their recent trend of standardizing the fields and courts for championship contests. For the College Football Playoff championship, that means black end zones.

source David Dennis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Once again it is Alabama and Clemson. Over the last four years, there have been 11 semifinal and championship games. Ten of those were won by Alabama or Clemson. This game will make 11 out of last 12.

The location caused havoc with ticket sales leading up to the game thanks, in part, to the distance from the two schools and the cost of visiting the Bay Area.

source David Dennis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The game is taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara