Only 8 schools still have a legit shot to make the College Football Playoff

caption Ohio State blew out rival Michigan at the Big House Saturday afternoon to remain perfect on the season. source Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff is rapidly approaching, and while we don’t quite have a handle on who will make the four-team slate, the field of potential contenders is dwindling.

The committee is set to release its fifth College Football Playoff rankings of the season Tuesday night, and major losses from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Minnesota Golden Gophers have further narrowed down the field.

As of now, LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State appear to have a solid hold on playoff spots, but a handful of strong one-loss squads are still very much alive and looking to snatch up the final postseason bid.

Check out where the last 8 contenders stand heading into Week 15 of the season.

8. Wisconsin Badgers

caption Wisconsin’s Mason Stokke. source Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record (AP rank): 10-2 (10)

Last week’s result: Beat Minnesota 38-17

Last week’s playoff rank: 12

Key games remaining: Big Ten title game

The outlook: After taking down the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road for Paul Bunyan’s Axe, the Wisconsin Badgers are faced with the tough task of toppling the Ohio State Buckeyes for the Big Ten title. Even if the Badgers win and LSU and Clemson win out, the committee will pit their resume against the Pac-12 and Big 12 champions – both of whom would only have one loss compared to Wisconsin’s two. A two-loss squad has never made the playoff, but the Badgers may make history here.

7. Baylor Bears

caption Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon. source Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record (AP rank): 11-1 (8)

Last week’s result: Beat Kansas 61-6

Last week’s playoff rank: 9

Key games remaining: Big 12 title game

The outlook: After creaming the hapless Kansas Jayhawks on the road this weekend, the Baylor Bears are in control of their destiny for the College Football Playoff. If the Bears manage to take down Jalen Hurts and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 championship Saturday and LSU wins out, they’ll have a fairly compelling case to snag the final spot in the playoff. Still, they’ll be pitted against whichever squad wins the Pac-12 title for a slot in the College Football Playoff.

6. Utah Utes

caption Utah’s Zack Moss. source Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Record (AP rank): 11-1 (5)

Last week’s result: Beat Colorado 45-15

Last week’s playoff rank: 6

Key games remaining: Pac-12 title game

The outlook: The Utah Utes’ lone loss to the USC Trojans earlier this season may wind up being the major factor holding them back from their first College Football Playoff appearance. Still, if Georgia loses to LSU in the SEC championship game, there’s an argument to be made that Utah has a stronger case to take the last spot than Oklahoma. Still, that reality is contingent upon the Utes taking down the Oregon Ducks in extravagant fashion – it’ll likely take a double-digit victory for Utah to slide in.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

caption Georgia’s Tyler Simmons. source Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record (AP rank): 11-1 (4)

Last week’s result: Beat Georgia Tech 52-7

Last week’s playoff rank: 4

Key games remaining: SEC title game

The outlook: The Georgia Bulldogs walloped Georgia Tech Saturday for bragging rights in the Peach State, and now they control their fate for the future. If they beat LSU in the SEC championship game, they’ll likely snag the fourth and final spot in the College Football Playoff. If they lose, they’ll play in the Sugar or Orange Bowl. Georgia’s defense is well equipped to handle Joe Burrow and the second-ranked LSU offense. Still, the Bulldogs’ already low-scoring offense could struggle without receivers Lawrence Cager and George Pickens, who are out due to injury and a half-game suspension, respectively.

4. Oklahoma Sooners

caption Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts. source Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Record (AP rank): 11-1 (6)

Last week’s result: Beat Oklahoma State 34-16

Last week’s playoff rank: 7

Key games remaining: Big 12 title game

The outlook: In an ironic and unexpected twist, quarterback Jalen Hurts looks primed to break into the College Football Playoff while his former team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, watch from home for the first time in the College Football Playoff’s history. The Oklahoma Sooners have a single loss on the season heading into their date with the Baylor Bears for the Big 12 title. If Hurts leads Oklahoma to victory and Clemson, LSU, and Ohio State all win out, the playoff picture will be relatively straightforward.

3. Clemson Tigers

caption Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Record (AP rank): 12-0 (3)

Last week’s result: Beat South Carolina 38-3

Last week’s playoff rank: 3

Key games remaining: ACC title game

The outlook: Clemson has been so dominant in dismantling opponent after opponent each week that head coach Dabo Swinney believes his team is being disrespected with its No. 3 ranking in the AP Poll and College Football Playoff rankings. Still, barring an unfathomable loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC championship game, the Tigers appear destined to make the College Football Playoff for a fifth consecutive year.

2. LSU Tigers

caption LSU’s Joe Burrow. source Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Record (AP rank): 12-0 (1)

Last week’s result: Beat Texas A&M 50-7

Last week’s playoff rank: 2

Key games remaining: SEC title game

The outlook: There’s no question that LSU is elite. There’s a legitimate case for Joe Burrow and the Tigers to reclaim the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after they decimated Texas A&M at Death Valley Saturday. Still, they’ve certainly cinched their playoff spot either way. They’ll take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game Saturday with a chance to enter the playoff with a flawless record.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

caption Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins. source Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Record (AP rank): 12-0 (2)

Last week’s result: Beat Michigan 56-27

Last week’s playoff rank: 1

Key games remaining: Big Ten title game

The outlook: Ohio State walked into the Big House Saturday with the confidence and charisma of the No. 1 team in the nation and walked out with a lock on a spot in the college football playoff. The Buckeyes blew out rival Michigan – their eighth straight win in “The Game” – to remain perfect on the season. With running back J.K. Dobbins rushing for four touchdowns and quarterback Justin Fields throwing for four of his own, it doesn’t appear that the Ohio State juggernaut will break down anytime soon. Ryan Day’s squad will take on the Wisconsin Badgers for the Big Ten championship Saturday. Still, if history repeats itself from their regular-season matchup, the Buckeyes are poised to win big.

