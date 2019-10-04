Our 7 best bets for Week 6 of the college football season

caption This week, we’re betting on Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Stanford to come through for us and cover the number. source Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The college football season is now in full swing.

Last week, our best bets went 5-2 against the spread, with Ohio State and Michigan coming up big for us.

This week, we’re backing those two teams once again, along with Notre Dame, Stanford, and a few other teams to round out our seven best bets of the weekend.

Another week, another weekend full of college football action.

Last week, we rode big wins from Michigan and Ohio State to a 5-2 record against the spread on Saturday to push us back close to even on the season. This Saturday, we’re backing those two teams once again, along with Notre Dame, Stanford, and a few other teams to round out our seven best bets of the weekend.

Take a look below for our seven best bets of the Week 3 college football slate (* indicates home team).

LAST WEEK: 5-2 OVERALL: 16-18-1

Michigan* (-3.5) over Iowa

source Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite their big win over Rutgers last weekend, Michigan has yet to impress me this season. Still, this line feels too short for the Wolverines playing in the Big House. Iowa is a trendy underdog pick this week, and an underdog getting public support is a red flag for my gambling rulebook. I don’t like Michigan, but they feel like the right play this weekend.

Baylor (+1.5) over Kansas State*

source Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor had a gutsy win over Iowa State last weekend to move to 4-0 on the season. Kansas State should be the best defense they’ve faced so far this year, but I think head coach Matt Rhule can keep the ball rolling for the Bears.

Ohio State* (-20) over Michigan State

source Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State embarrassed Nebraska last weekend with a 48-7 throttling, and will look to keep their collective foot on the gas this Saturday at home against Michigan State. The Spartans have yet to face a defense anywhere close to what the Buckeyes will present this weekend, so even with the long number, we’re backing the favorites.

Pittsburgh (+5) over Duke*

source Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has been an up-and-down team all year. Two weeks ago they gave the undefeated UCF Knights a punch in the nose, only to be pushed to the brink against lowly Delaware last weekend. With a down performance last week, I expect the Panthers to be back up this Saturday as they face off against the Blue Devils.

Notre Dame* (-46) over Bowling Green

source Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough loss to Georgia and a hard-fought win against Virginia, it feels like Notre Dame is ready to run over a lesser opponent, and Bowling Green just happens to be standing in their way this weekend. The Irish put up 66 points against New Mexico earlier in the year, and this feels like a similar opportunity for them to flex their muscles.

Stanford* (+16.5) over Washington

source Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

I love Washington this year, but the big bettors in Las Vegas are taking the points in this game. According to the Action Network, while betting tickets on this game are split 50/50, nearly 90% of the money is on Stanford to cover the number, indicating that some of the heavy hitters believe in the Cardinal. I’ll assume that the guys betting $10,000 on this game know more than I do and just follow their lead.

Boise State (-22.5) over UNLV*

source Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

UNLV has already lost to both Arkansas State and Wyoming by more than 23 points this season. Boise State is better than either of those teams. Don’t overthink it. As long as the Broncos can keep their focus while visiting Sin City, they should roll.

