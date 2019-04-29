The 25 college majors with the highest salaries

caption Electrical power engineering majors can earn $122,300 by mid-career. source Moof/Getty Images

Using data from Payscale and OneClass, we found the 25 college majors with the highest average salaries.

Because this list excludes graduate school degrees, engineering majors dominated the ranking.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s hard to pick the right college major. For those who don’t know what to do with their careers, it may help to pick the major with the biggest paycheck.

Using data that OneClass compiled from Payscale, we found the 25 college majors with the highest average mid-career salaries. We also noted early career salaries, possible careers with that major, and a “high meaning” rating, based on the percentage of workers who said their jobs made the world a better place. Graduate school degrees were excluded, so most well-paying bachelor’s degree holders are engineers. You may find your major or career on this list. Or, if you’re still deciding on a major, you may find one that’s right for you.

Managerial economics majors have a mid-career salary of $117,800 a year

source PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Asset management researcher, cash management specialist, commercial credit analyst, consultant, corporate finance associate.

Early career pay: $60,800

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 38%

Source: Bentley University

Engineering science majors have a mid-career salary of $118,000 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Civil engineer, design drafter, software test engineer, industrial engineer.

Early career pay: $63,900

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 39%

Source: Zippia

Electrical engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $118,100 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Aerospace engineering, bioengineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, engineering management.

Early career pay: $69,900

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 52%

Source: Worldwide Learn

Construction engineering management majors have a mid-career salary of $118,200 a year

source milanvirijevic/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Building control surveyor, building services engineer, building surveyor, construction manager, estates manager, quantity surveyor, site engineer, sustainability consultant.

Early career pay: $64,000

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 45%

Source: Prospects

Engineering physics majors have a mid-career salary of $119,100 a year

source Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek

Possible jobs with this major: Accelerator operator, applications engineer, data analyst, design engineer, high school physics teacher.

Early career pay: $65,400

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 48%

Source: Ohio State University

Computer engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $120,000 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Computer programmer, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer, industrial engineer.

Early career pay: $72,600

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 45%

Source: Learn How to Become

Computer science and engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $120,100 a year

source Reuters

Possible jobs with this major: Software developer, database administrator, computer hardware engineer, computer systems analyst, computer network architect, web developer.

Early career pay: $74,000

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 44%

Source: The Balance Careers

Electrical and computer engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $120,400 a year

source Adam Berry/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Computer network architects, software developers, computer hardware engineers.

Early career pay: $71,100

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 51%

Source: Computer Science Online

Ocean engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $121,200 a year

source Naruecha Jenthaisong/EyeEm/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Ocean engineer, naval architect, structural engineer, marine engineer, mechanical engineer.

Early career pay: $68,900

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: N/A

Source: Florida Institute of Technology

Nuclear engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $121,700 a year

source Westend61/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Electrical engineer, machinist mate, radiological engineer.

Early career pay: $70,700

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 59%

Source: Zippia

Electrical power engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $122,300 a year

source Moof/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Power engineer, utilities engineer.

Early career pay: $71,300

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 65%

Source: All About Careers

Aeronautical engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $122,500 a year

source Sean Gladwell/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Commercial aerospace engineers, spacecraft designers, engineering, science and data processing managers, inspectors and compliance officers, mechanical engineers.

Early career pay: $67,900

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 70%

Source: Worldwide Learn

Actuarial science majors have a mid-career salary of $123,500 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Actuary

Early career pay: $62,700

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 45%

Source: Etched Actuarial

Marine engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $126,500 a year

source US Navy/Getty

Possible jobs with this major: Marine mechanical engineer, waterfront project engineer.

Early career pay: $72,600

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 73%

Source: College Grad

(Tie) Chemical Engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $126,900 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Chemical engineer

Early career pay: $71,800

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 54%

Source: College grad

(Tie) Economics and mathematics majors have a mid-career salary of $126,900 a year

Possible jobs with this major: Cryptographer, mathematician, economist, actuary, financial planner.

Early career pay: $63,200

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 36%

Source: Richmond School of Arts and Sciences

Business analysis majors have a mid-career salary of $129,800 a year

source PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Consultant, solution architect role or a pre-sales consultant, product manager, lead business analyst, project manager.

Early career pay: $53,400

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 49%

Source: BA Times

Systems engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $131,200 a year

source Maskot/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Computer science, software engineering, information systems, computer networking.

Early career pay: $70,800

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 52%

Source: The Balance Careers

Aeronautics and astronautics majors have a mid-career salary of $133,300 a year

source xenotar/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Aeronautical engineer, astronautical engineer.

Early career pay: $71,400

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 52%

Source: All About Careers

(Tie) Building science majors have a mid-career salary of $135,000 a year

source Evgenii Mitroshin/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Building scientist, code official, fire protection engineer, sustainability specialist.

Early career pay: $50,700

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 33%

Source: WBDG

(Tie) Public accounting majors have a mid-career salary of $135,000 a year

source filadendron/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Public accountant

Early career pay: $60,700

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 51%

Source: AICPA

Chemical and biomolecular engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $138,100 a year

source Nicola Tree/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Chemical engineer, biomolecular engineer.

Early career pay: $71,900

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 42%

Source: University of Maryland

Actuarial mathematics majors have a mid-career salary of $158,100 a year

source Petri Oeschger/Getty Images

Possible jobs with this major: Actuary.

Early career pay: $54,700

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 46%

Source: Etched Actuarial

Operations research and industrial engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $166,300 a year

source Worldsteel/Getty

Possible jobs with this major: Industrial engineer.

Early career pay: $79,600

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: N/A

Source: College Grad

Petroleum engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $183,600 a year

source Christian Lagerek/Shutterstock

Possible jobs with this major: Information specialist, petroleum engineer.

Early career pay: $82,700

Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 60%

Source: College Grad