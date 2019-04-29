The 25 college majors with the highest salaries

- source
- Moof/Getty Images
- Using data from Payscale and OneClass, we found the 25 college majors with the highest average salaries.
- Because this list excludes graduate school degrees, engineering majors dominated the ranking.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Using data that OneClass compiled from Payscale, we found the 25 college majors with the highest average mid-career salaries. We also noted early career salaries, possible careers with that major, and a “high meaning” rating, based on the percentage of workers who said their jobs made the world a better place. Graduate school degrees were excluded, so most well-paying bachelor’s degree holders are engineers.
You may find your major or career on this list. Or, if you’re still deciding on a major, you may find one that’s right for you.
Managerial economics majors have a mid-career salary of $117,800 a year
- source
- PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Asset management researcher, cash management specialist, commercial credit analyst, consultant, corporate finance associate.
Early career pay: $60,800
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 38%
Source: Bentley University
Engineering science majors have a mid-career salary of $118,000 a year
- source
- Flickr/USACEpublicaffairs
Possible jobs with this major: Civil engineer, design drafter, software test engineer, industrial engineer.
Early career pay: $63,900
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 39%
Source: Zippia
Electrical engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $118,100 a year
Possible jobs with this major: Aerospace engineering, bioengineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, engineering management.
Early career pay: $69,900
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 52%
Source: Worldwide Learn
Construction engineering management majors have a mid-career salary of $118,200 a year
- source
- milanvirijevic/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Building control surveyor, building services engineer, building surveyor, construction manager, estates manager, quantity surveyor, site engineer, sustainability consultant.
Early career pay: $64,000
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 45%
Source: Prospects
Engineering physics majors have a mid-career salary of $119,100 a year
- source
- Caiaimage/Agnieszka Olek
Possible jobs with this major: Accelerator operator, applications engineer, data analyst, design engineer, high school physics teacher.
Early career pay: $65,400
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 48%
Source: Ohio State University
Computer engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $120,000 a year
- source
- Flickr.com/alper
Possible jobs with this major: Computer programmer, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer, industrial engineer.
Early career pay: $72,600
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 45%
Source: Learn How to Become
Computer science and engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $120,100 a year
- source
- Reuters
Possible jobs with this major: Software developer, database administrator, computer hardware engineer, computer systems analyst, computer network architect, web developer.
Early career pay: $74,000
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 44%
Source: The Balance Careers
Electrical and computer engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $120,400 a year
- source
- Adam Berry/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Computer network architects, software developers, computer hardware engineers.
Early career pay: $71,100
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 51%
Source: Computer Science Online
Ocean engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $121,200 a year
- source
- Naruecha Jenthaisong/EyeEm/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Ocean engineer, naval architect, structural engineer, marine engineer, mechanical engineer.
Early career pay: $68,900
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: N/A
Source: Florida Institute of Technology
Nuclear engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $121,700 a year
- source
- Westend61/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Electrical engineer, machinist mate, radiological engineer.
Early career pay: $70,700
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 59%
Source: Zippia
Electrical power engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $122,300 a year
- source
- Moof/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Power engineer, utilities engineer.
Early career pay: $71,300
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 65%
Source: All About Careers
Aeronautical engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $122,500 a year
- source
- Sean Gladwell/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Commercial aerospace engineers, spacecraft designers, engineering, science and data processing managers, inspectors and compliance officers, mechanical engineers.
Early career pay: $67,900
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 70%
Source: Worldwide Learn
Actuarial science majors have a mid-career salary of $123,500 a year
- source
- Dell Inc./flickr
Possible jobs with this major: Actuary
Early career pay: $62,700
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 45%
Source: Etched Actuarial
Marine engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $126,500 a year
- source
- US Navy/Getty
Possible jobs with this major: Marine mechanical engineer, waterfront project engineer.
Early career pay: $72,600
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 73%
Source: College Grad
(Tie) Chemical Engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $126,900 a year
- source
- Bobby Yip/REUTERS
Possible jobs with this major: Chemical engineer
Early career pay: $71,800
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 54%
Source: College grad
(Tie) Economics and mathematics majors have a mid-career salary of $126,900 a year
Possible jobs with this major: Cryptographer, mathematician, economist, actuary, financial planner.
Early career pay: $63,200
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 36%
Source: Richmond School of Arts and Sciences
Business analysis majors have a mid-career salary of $129,800 a year
- source
- PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Consultant, solution architect role or a pre-sales consultant, product manager, lead business analyst, project manager.
Early career pay: $53,400
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 49%
Source: BA Times
Systems engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $131,200 a year
- source
- Maskot/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Computer science, software engineering, information systems, computer networking.
Early career pay: $70,800
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 52%
Source: The Balance Careers
Aeronautics and astronautics majors have a mid-career salary of $133,300 a year
- source
- xenotar/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Aeronautical engineer, astronautical engineer.
Early career pay: $71,400
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 52%
Source: All About Careers
(Tie) Building science majors have a mid-career salary of $135,000 a year
- source
- Evgenii Mitroshin/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Building scientist, code official, fire protection engineer, sustainability specialist.
Early career pay: $50,700
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 33%
Source: WBDG
(Tie) Public accounting majors have a mid-career salary of $135,000 a year
- source
- filadendron/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Public accountant
Early career pay: $60,700
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 51%
Source: AICPA
Chemical and biomolecular engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $138,100 a year
- source
- Nicola Tree/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Chemical engineer, biomolecular engineer.
Early career pay: $71,900
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 42%
Source: University of Maryland
Actuarial mathematics majors have a mid-career salary of $158,100 a year
- source
- Petri Oeschger/Getty Images
Possible jobs with this major: Actuary.
Early career pay: $54,700
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 46%
Source: Etched Actuarial
Operations research and industrial engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $166,300 a year
- source
- Worldsteel/Getty
Possible jobs with this major: Industrial engineer.
Early career pay: $79,600
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: N/A
Source: College Grad
Petroleum engineering majors have a mid-career salary of $183,600 a year
- source
- Christian Lagerek/Shutterstock
Possible jobs with this major: Information specialist, petroleum engineer.
Early career pay: $82,700
Percentage of workers who say their job makes the world a better place: 60%
Source: College Grad