A woman claims her 84-year-old mother with dementia was locked out of a care facility in the middle of the night

caption Savina Genoese Zerbi pictured outside the Regency Palms Long Beach care facility. source CBS Los Angeles

An 84-year-old woman with dementia was locked outside her care facility in the middle of the night after a California hospital sent her there in a taxi, the woman’s daughter claims.

Costanza Genoese Zerbi told CBS Los Angeles that her mother, Savina Genoese Zerbi, was taken to Regency Palms Long Beach at 2 a.m. on January 14 after being hospitalized at the College Medical Center in Long Beach for a mental health issue on January 13.

“My mom has the cognitive abilities of a toddler,” Costanza Zerbi told CBS. “It’s like taking a child and dumping him on the street in the middle of the night – it’s insane. It’s criminal.”

Zerbi said her mother was especially vulnerable because she had just moved into the Regency Palms, an assisted-living and memory-care facility.

She had been taken to the hospital on January 13 because she was depressed and threatened to harm herself, Zerbi said.

Zerbi said she waited hours to see her mother but left when officials told her that her mother had to be held for evaluation.

Savina Zerbi was released just after midnight, and allegedly put into a cab that drove her to Recency Palms Long Beach.

Video shows the woman banging on the facility’s from door and windows, and later walking down an alley in a bathrobe and sandals.

She was let into the facility by a security guard 25 minutes later.

Costanza Zerbi filed a complaint with the state, and hopes the department of public health will investigate.

“I want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else,” she told the OC Register. “At the end of the day she may look like a grown-up, but she has the same ability as a toddler to take care of herself. It’s stunning the hospital would not deliver her to a responsible person.”

The California Department of Public Health and the hospital have not commented on the incident.