A college student has amassed 900,000 TikTok followers in 4 months and treats it like a part-time job

The 22-year-old college student Salina, known as “Salinakilla” online, began uploading videos to TikTok over the summer and now has 900,000 followers. She expects to hit 1 million soon.

She told Business Insider that she account grew “very quickly” and she was gaining about 10,000 followers a day.

From her success on TikTok, Salina told Business Insider that she now earns enough revenue to treat her account like a part-time job.

Now she has 900,000 followers on TikTok, which has become a wildly popular app among Generation Z and is owned by the Chinese internet company ByteDance. Creators like Salina are rising quickly to fame from the massive reach the short-form-video platform has (unlike YouTube or Instagram which can take a creator much longer to build up a following).

Salina dedicates multiple hours throughout the day to TikTok and tries to upload about two to four videos each day, which helps with the likelihood of her content landing on the trending page, she said. She films makeup, dancing, lip-syncing, and comedy videos.

“I watch a lot of TikToks to see what’s on the ‘for you’ page and what’s trending,” she said. “That takes multiple hours throughout the day. Creating the content itself can take a few minutes, to hours, depending on how complicated the video is.”

Livestreaming on TikTok is ‘the fastest way to get money’

Salina said she wants to use her following on TikTok to try and establish a brand for herself and create a clothing line.

“I think it’s really important to use TikTok as a tool for others things,” she said. “In the long run I don’t know if anyone wants to make four videos a day, every day for the rest of their lives.”

Salina said her most consistent stream of revenue on TikTok comes through livestreaming multiple times a day with her followers.

Livestreaming on TikTok is when a creator films themselves in real time for their followers to watch. During a livestream, followers can send a creator virtual “gifts,” which are converted (through a convoluted process) to cash for the creator.

“You’re connecting with your fans, and it’s the fastest way to get money,” Salina said. “On average, I can earn up to $20 to $50 on livestreams. Sometimes I can get $100 or more within one live.”

But that’s not the only way Salina earns money on TikTok.

