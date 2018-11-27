20 US colleges where financial aid could be better, according to students

caption Some financial aid packages are better than others. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

With the cost of college at an all-time high, it’s important to take into consideration what’s being offered in a financial aid package.

The Princeton Review ranked the top 20 colleges that offer the least amount of financial aid based on student responses.

More than half of the schools are located in the northeast.

The cost of an undergraduate degree is at an all-time high.

More than 44 milion Americans are saddled with student loan debt, contributing to a national total of $1.5 trillion, according to Student Loan Hero. And the average student debt per graduate who took out loans is higher than ever, at $17,126, Business Insider reported in November.

With those facts in mind, there’s a lot to consider when it comes to selecting a college’s financial aid package – some just aren’t as robust as others.

The Princeton Review ranked the top 20 colleges that don’t offer the greatest financial aid packages, according to students. It determined this ranking based on students’ answers to the question: “If you receive financial aid, how satisfied are you with your financial aid package?”

Thirteen of the schools are located in the northeast – nine of which make the top ten.

Below, see which schools offer the least financial aid, from the University of Massachusetts to New York University.

20. University of Massachusetts-Amherst

Annual tuition and fees: $34,570 (out-of-state); $15,887 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $31,860

19. University of Arizona

Annual tuition and fees: $32,449 (out-of-state); $11,644 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $23,956

18. University of New Hampshire

Annual tuition and fees: $33,879 (out-of-state); $18,499 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $33,013

17. Oregon State University

Annual tuition and fees: $30,141 (out-of-state); $11,166 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $26,749

16. Ohio University — Athens

Annual tuition and fees: $20,622 (out-of-state); $11,658 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $27,993

15. Penn State University Park

Annual tuition and fees: $34,858 (out-of-state); $18,454 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $37,307

14. Michigan State University

Annual tuition and fees: $42,111 (out-of-state); $17,758 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $32,310

13. Elon University

Annual tuition and fees: $33,829

Average loan debt per graduate: $34,729

12. University of Texas at Austin

Annual tuition and fees: ($37,480 out-of-state); $10,606 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $24,883

11. American University

Annual tuition and fees: $48,459

Average loan debt per graduate: $35,075

10. Suffolk University

Annual tuition and fees: $35,578

Average loan debt per graduate: $28,859

9. University of Vermont

Annual tuition and fees: $42,516 (out-of-state); $18,276 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $28,894

8. George Mason University

Annual tuition and fees: $35,922 (out-of-state); $12,462 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $30,755

7. University of Pittsburgh

Annual tuition and fees: $32,052 (out-of-state); $19,080 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $38,322

6. Emerson College

Annual tuition and fees: $46,852

Average loan debt per graduate: $22,793

5. University of California-Davis

Annual tuition and fees: $43,458 (out-of-state); $14,463 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $19,124

4. Duquesne University

Annual tuition and fees: $39,578

Average loan debt per graduate: $43,637

3. State University of New York — Purchase College

Annual tuition and fees: $18,478 (out-of-state); $8,698 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: N/A

2. The College of New Jersey

Annual tuition and fees: $27,577 (out-of-state); $16,148 (in-state)

Average loan debt per graduate: $37,787

1. New York University

Annual tuition and fees: $50,464

Average loan debt per graduate: $31,210