The 10 colleges that have produced the most Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees this year

caption MIT rounded out the top ten on the list of schools that produced the most “30 Under 30” honorees this year. source Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)/Facebook

On Tuesday, Forbes released its annual 30 Under 30 list, a list which serves to highlight the most influential young game-changers across various industries.

Along with the list, Forbes also revealed which universities produced the most 30 Under 30 honorees this year. The publication found that Harvard and Stanford were the top producers of individuals who made the list – and coincidentally, those were also the schools which ranked in the top two spots on the 2019 Forbes Top Colleges list.

Only two public schools were represented as top-producing “30 Under 30” colleges: University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and University of California, Berkeley.

In addition, most of the institutions which produced the most 30 Under 30 honorees – aside from University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign – also ranked within the top universities that produce the most ultra-high net worth (UHNW) individuals, according to a Wealth-X study released earlier in 2019. The UHNW alumni from Harvard and Stanford have a combined net worth of roughly $7.5 trillion.

Here are the top ten schools that produced the most Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees this year, ranked from least to most.

10. University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign is one of only two public schools to make the top 10 institutions attended by the most members of the latest Forbes 30 Under 30 class.

The school was ranked No. 48 in the nation by US News & World Report, with notable alumni including film critic Roger Elbert and YouTube cofounder, Steve Chen. Billionaire Oracle cofounder Larry Ellison famously dropped out of the school.

9. University of Southern California

caption FILE PHOTO: A graduate holds their mortarboard cap after a commencement ceremony at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, California source Reuters

University of Southern California ties with UC Berkeley as No. 22 in the US News & World’s Best College report. It is a private school located in Los Angeles, California, and is also known as being one of the top colleges with ultra-high net worth (UHNW) alumni, according to a Wealth-X study released earlier in 2019.

There are about 2,645 UHNW graduates from USC, with a combined net worth of $548 billion, Business Insider previously reported.

8. Columbia University

Columbia University ties with MIT and Yale as No. 3 in the US News & World’s Best College report. A private school located in New York City, it is also known for being one of the top schools with UHNW alumni, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 3,925 UHNW graduates from Columbia, with a combined net worth of $1.5 trillion, Business Insider previously reported.

7. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ties with Columbia University and Yale as No. 3 in the US News & World’s Best College report.

It is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and is considered one of the top science and technological institutions in the world. It is also known for being one of the top ultra-high net worth alumni-producing schools, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 2,785 UHNW graduates from MIT, with a combined net worth of $990 billion, Business Insider previously reported.

6. Yale University

source Reuters / Michelle McLoughlin

Yale ties with MIT and Columbia University as the third-best college in the country, according to the US News & World’s Best College report.

Located in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale is one of the top universities in the world and is known as being one of the top institutions with UHNW alumni, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 2,400 UHNW graduates from Yale, with a combined net worth of $777 billion, Business Insider previously reported.

5. University of California, Berkeley

source Stephen Lam/Getty

University of California, Berkeley ties with USC at No. 22 in the 2019 edition of US News & World’s Best College report. It is one of only two public schools to make the top 10 institutions most attended by this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 class.

One of the top universities in California, UC Berkeley is also one of the top universities to have produced ultrawealthy alumni, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 2,385 UHNW graduates from UC Berkeley, with a combined net worth of $760 billion, Business Insider previously reported.

4. New York University

source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

New York University ranks No. 29 in US News & World’s latest Best College report.

NYU is also one of the top universities with ultra-high net worth individuals, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 3,380 UHNW graduates from NYU, with a combined net worth of $712 billion, Business Insider previously reported.

3. University of Pennsylvania

source f11photo/Shutterstock

University of Pennsylvania ties with Stanford at No. 6 in the latest US News & World’s Best Colleges report.

UPenn is the school with the third most UHNW alumni both in the US and in the world, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 5,575 UHNW graduates from UPenn, with a combined net worth of $1.7 trillion, Business Insider previously reported.

2. Stanford University

source turtix/Shutterstock

Stanford University ties with UPenn at No. 6 on the US News & World’s Best College report.

Stanford is the school with the second most UHNW alumni in both the US and the world, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 5,580 UHNW graduates from Stanford, with a combined net worth of $2.8 trillion, Business Insider previously reported.

1. Harvard University

source REUTERS

Harvard University ranks as No. 2 in the US News & World’s Best College report.

Harvard is the top university with the most UHNW alumni in both the US and the world, according to a Wealth-X study.

There are about 13,650 UHNW graduates from Harvard, with a combined net worth of $4.7 trillion, Business Insider previously reported.