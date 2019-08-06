20 colleges where students smoke the most weed

caption 38% of college students have reported smoking weed in the past year. source Shutterstock

The Princeton Review, a college-admissions company, found the schools where marijuana use is most common.

In a survey of 140,000 students, most colleges that made the list were located in states where cannabis is legal, like Vermont, California, and Colorado.

The No. 1 school for weed smokers is the University of Vermont, in Burlington.

For many, toking up has been as integral a part of the college experience as ultimate Frisbee and late-night study sessions. And while the activity has often been shrouded in secrecy, the mainstreaming of marijuana now has college students openly discussing their smoking habits.

Enter the Princeton Review’s 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges,” which includes among its 62 rankings a list on campus cannabis use cheekily labeled “Reefer Madness.”

To find out which colleges are out-smoking the rest, the Princeton Review surveyed 140,000 students in 385 schools, asking them, “How widely is marijuana used at your school?” Not surprisingly, many of the colleges with students reporting highest marijuana use are in states where recreational use of the drug is legal.

According to a 2017 Monitoring the Future study from the University of Michigan, 38% of college students aged 19 to 22 have reported smoking weed in the past year.

And as a sign of the times, weed isn’t just being smoked on campus anymore – it’s being taught. Some schools, like Cornell University in New York and Colorado’s University of Denver, are offering cannabis courses. The University of Maryland School of Pharmacy will even offer a master’s degree in medical cannabis, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Here are the colleges where students report the most recreational use of weed.

20. Hamilton College — Clinton, New York

Total enrollment: 1,915

Is marijuana legal in New York? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

19. Syracuse University — Syracuse, New York

Total enrollment: 15,226

Is marijuana legal in New York? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

18. University of Wisconsin-Madison — Madison, Wisconsin

Total enrollment: 32,648

Is marijuana legal in Wisconsin? Neither medical nor recreational use is allowed.

17. Ithaca College — Ithaca, New York

Total enrollment: 6,101

Is marijuana legal in New York? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

16. University of Colorado, Boulder

Total enrollment: 29,091

Is marijuana legal in Colorado? Colorado legalized the drug for medical and recreational purposes in 2012.

15. Colorado College — Colorado Springs, Colorado

Total enrollment: 2,114

Is marijuana legal in Colorado? Colorado legalized the drug for medical and recreational purposes in 2012.

14. Champlain College — Burlington, Vermont

Total enrollment: 2,129

Is marijuana legal in Vermont? Both medical and recreational use is legal, but there are no laws for legal production or sale just yet.

13. State University of New York, Purchase College — Purchase, New York

Total enrollment: 4,297

Is marijuana legal in New York? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

12. Sarah Lawrence College — Bronxville, New York

Total enrollment: 1,410

Is marijuana legal in New York? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

11. Warren Wilson College — Asheville, North Carolina

Total enrollment: 657

Is marijuana legal in North Carolina? Neither medical nor recreational use is allowed.

10. University of California, Santa Barbara

Total enrollment: 22,186

Is marijuana legal in California? California was the first state to legalize the drug for medical purposes in 1996, and recreational use became legal in 2016.

9. Marlboro College — Marlboro, Vermont

Total enrollment: 183

Is marijuana legal in Vermont? Both medical and recreational use is legal, but there are no laws for legal production or sale just yet.

8. Bard College — Annandale-on-Hudson, New York

Total enrollment: 1,893

Is marijuana legal in New York? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

7. University of Maine — Orono, Maine

Total enrollment: 9,365

Is marijuana legal in Maine? Both medical and recreational use are legal.

6. Reed College — Portland, Oregon

Total enrollment: 1,483

Is marijuana legal in Oregon? Both medical and recreational use are legal.

5. Skidmore College — Saratoga Springs, New York

Total enrollment: 2,612

Is marijuana legal in New York? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

4. Wesleyan University — Middletown, Connecticut

Wesleyan University.

Total enrollment: 3,009

Is marijuana legal in Connecticut? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

3. University of Rhode Island — Kingston, Rhode Island

Total enrollment: 13,865

Is marijuana legal in Rhode Island? Only medical marijuana is legal, but possessing small quantities has been decriminalized.

2. Pitzer College — Claremont, California

Total enrollment: 1,112

Is marijuana legal in California? California was the first state to legalize the drug for medical purposes in 1996, and recreational use became legal in 2016.

1. University of Vermont — Burlington, Vermont

Total enrollment: 11,328

Is marijuana legal in Vermont? Both medical and recreational use are legal, but there are no laws for legal production or sale just yet.