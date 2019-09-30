12 colleges around the US that people believe are haunted

caption According to legend and the institution itself, Huntington College is believed to have a haunted library. source Wikimedia Commons/Chris Pruitt [CC BY-SA 3.0 ]

Around the US, there are plenty of locations, from hotels to houses, that people say are haunted. Colleges and other educational institutions are no exception.

Here are 12 colleges around the US that are believed to be haunted, according to folklore and reports of paranormal activity.

The University of Oklahoma’s Norman Campus has numerous reports of ghost sightings.

caption Pictured is the University of Oklahoma’s Ellison Hall, which is supposedly haunted. source Wikimedia Commons/T3h wookiee [CC BY-SA 3.0]

The Ellison Hall building – which was once the college’s infirmary Hygeia Hall – is home to several spirits, according to the university’s website.

The most famously reported ghost is a young boy who died in Hygeia Hall after he got into an accident while roller skating on Elm Avenue.

Per the university’s website, students in this building have heard the sounds of his skates going up and down the second and third floors.

In addition, according to the University of Oklahoma, a mysterious man is said to play tricks on the hall’s residents and people have claimed to see the late Dr. Gayfree Ellison, who the building is named after, checking to make sure the school is running smoothly.

Per the university’s website, the dean’s staff members have also heard loud noises, knocks, and clinking dishes when spending time in the building at night.

Some believe Smith College’s oldest building is home to a heartbroken ghost named Lucy Hunt.

caption The Sessions House has an intriguing history. source Smith College

Located in Massachusetts, Smith College’s Sessions House, which was originally built in 1710, has an interesting history, according to the school’s website.

It was the home of Lucy Hunt, who would reportedly meet up with her lover General Burgoyne to carry on a forbidden romance in a hidden staircase.

According to folklore, this hidden area is still haunted today. Several older editions of the Smith College Weekly newspaper include reports of students seeing an apparition of a woman haunting the staircase.

According to folklore, Penn State is home to a few different spirits, including a paranormal mule.

caption Penn State’s Schwab Auditorium has been nicknamed “Schwaboo” due to reports that it is haunted by ghosts. source Wikimedia Commons/Stilfehler [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Penn State’s Schwab Auditorium – which has been nicknamed “Schwaboo” due to its otherworldly reputation – is supposedly home to a few different ghostly presences.

According to a feature on the university’s website, students believe the ghost of a janitor and an unnamed female spirit reside in the auditorium.

Some also speculate that the ghost of the late industrialist Charles Schwab, who famously loved frequenting the theater, spends time in the auditorium, too.

In addition, the late Old Coaly, a mule who was the school’s mascot of sorts in the mid-1800s, is said to still be patrolling the Penn-State campus.

After Old Coaly was laid to rest in 1893, students reported that they’d hear the sound of a mule braying and clomping its hooves in the hallways surrounding the area where his bones were displayed.

The University of Notre Dame’s most famously spotted ghost is believed to be that of an American football star.

caption Some students think The University of Notre Dame is haunted by a football player. source Nicole Abbett/NHLI via Getty Images

Located in Indiana, the University of Notre Dame is believed to be home to the ghost of a student-athlete who inspired the 1940 film “All American.”

George “The Gipper” Gipp, who was a star football player and senior at the school, died of an illness in 1920, shortly after winning a big game.

According to some students, his ghost has been seen riding a white horse throughout Notre Dame’s Washington Hall.

Legend has it that Ohio University sealed off one of its dorm rooms because of paranormal activity.

caption Ohio University has a sealed-off dorm room, but the reasons it’s closed off are widely debated. source Flicker/Hope Moore/C.C. by 3.0

According to the Athens County, Ohio, website, legend has it that Ohio University’s Wilson Hall has experienced some haunting occurrences over the years – and there’s even a particular room that the school has had to close off to the public.

Years ago, officials at the school reportedly decided to seal off room 428 after it was deemed “uninhabitable.” Many believe the room was closed off after someone supposedly died there in the 1970s and seemingly supernatural occurrences were reported by students shortly after.

For years, visitors to the room claimed that doors would randomly open and close and that objects on shelves would move by themselves and smash into walls.

Some believe Boston University is haunted by the famous playwright Eugene O’Neill.

caption Some students have said they experienced some otherworldly activity at Boston University. source kun0me / Flickr, CC

Per Boston University’s website, most of the Massachusetts school’s supposed spectral activity occurs in Kilachand Hall, which was known as the Sheraton Apartment Hotel when it was built in 1923.

The apartment building (which was later acquired by the university) has housed illustrious guests such as musician Jeanette MacDonald, pro baseball player Ted Williams, and playwright Eugene O’Neill, who died there in 1953.

And, according to some students, the presence of the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer O’Neill is still felt in the building.

Students have reported eerie activity like mysterious knocks on doors, lights that will randomly dim, and elevators that randomly stop on the fourth floor, where O’Neill reportedly once lived.

Kenyon College is said to be haunted and have its own “Gates of Hell.”

caption Kenyon College is located in Gambier, Ohio. source Wikimedia Commons/Cbc717 [CC BY-SA 4.0]

The Gambier, Ohio, institution is famous for its haunting tales and ghost stories, some of which stem from past tragedies.

In February of 1949, the college experienced a grisly fire that led to the death of nine students. Decades later, numerous Kenyon students have reported seeing apparitions of the various victims of the blaze.

In addition, according to the college’s alumni bulletin, many have claimed to encounter spirits on campus, such as the “Greenhouse Ghost,” who is believed to be a student or air cadet who reportedly died while diving in the Shaffer Pool.

The Shaffer Pool is now the Shaffer Dance Studio, where people say the spirit leaves puddles of water behind and makes splashing sounds.

Then, there are the superstitions surrounding the college’s “Gates of Hell,” which are the two stone markers on campus that some suggest have an “intense evil energy” between them.

According to legend, students are advised to avoid walking through the gate while the bells at the neighboring Church of the Holy Spirit chime at midnight or else they will be transported to hell.

Gettysburg College sits near the field where one of the most grisly battles in US history took place.

caption Gettysburg College is located in Pennsylvania. source Wikimedia Commons/Jason Kowell [Public domain]

Considering that Gettysburg College is located right near the site of the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg, where there were over 50,000 casualties, it’s perhaps not surprising that the Pennsylvania school has had reports of otherworldly activity related to war.

According to school publication The Gettysburgian, in the 1980s and early 2000s, a student and two school administrators saw a grisly, fully functioning Civil War-era operating room in the basement of Penn Hall, which had once served as a hospital and morgue for soldiers during the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg.

According to reports, the individuals saw apparitions of bloody patients and doctors, but when they returned to check on the basement, the operating room had entirely disappeared.

In addition, in the campus’s Stevens Hall, which was built in 1911, residents have reported encountering an apparition named the “Blue Boy.”

According to folklore, Stevens – which was once a girls’ dormitory – is haunted by an orphan boy who some residents of the dorm housed during a cold night.

When their house mom unexpectedly came into the room to check on them, the girls put him outside on the third-story window ledge, but he was gone when they went to let him back inside.

Since then, some residents have reported hearing unexplained sounds and seeing an apparition of the boy’s blue face pressed against the windows of the building.

According to legend, Huntingdon College has been home to two apparitions of Red Ladies and a library ghost.

caption According to legend, Huntington College has a haunted library. source Wikimedia Commons/Chris Pruitt [CC BY-SA 3.0 ]

According to former Huntingdon-College student Kathryn Tucker Windham’s book “13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey,” the Alabama school has been haunted by two women.

The first Red Lady, who was said to have made an appearance in 1854 when Huntingdon College was still known as Tuskegee Women’s College, was known for patrolling the hallways after lights-out.

According to legend, she wore a red gown, carried a red parasol, and radiated a red light.

The second Red Lady is believed to be the ghost of a student named Martha who reportedly died by suicide in Pratt Hall after the college moved to its Montgomery, Alabama, campus.

She is believed to roam the halls of the building and her presence is said to be announced by a mysterious red glow coming from her old dorm room.

In addition, Huntingdon College is also said to have a library ghost who goes by the name Frank and causes “usual ghostly mischief,” like closing doors, opening books, and making moaning sounds.

According to personal accounts, St. Mary-of-the-Woods College was once visited by an otherworldly faceless nun for years.

caption A photo of the campus of St.Mary-of-the-Woods College. source Nyttend [Public domain]

According to various reports, a faceless nun once haunted the since-demolished Foley House at Indiana’s St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Per a 1974 story in the school’s publication The Woods, several of the college’s sisters saw a nun without a face in the art department and they also heard unexplained sounds such as knocking and scratching from cupboards in the building.

This activity got so bothersome that the school decided to hold a mass to bless the building with holy water with the special intention “to quiet the ghosts in Foley.”

According to reports, “no trouble has occurred” since the mass, although the building was investigated for demonic activity before it was demolished.

Based on legend, one of Drew University’s otherworldly visitors steals small items from students.

caption Some of Drew University’s professors have both denied and corroborated claims that ghosts are on campus. source Wikimedia Commons/Jim.henderson [CC0]

According to the university’s website, students have seen a few ghostly presences in this New Jersey institution, including a dark-haired woman who supposedly haunts the attic of Hoyt Hall and steals small items from students.

In addition, Roxanna Mead Drew – the late wife of the founder of what’s now Drew University – is said to patrol Mead Hall to make sure everything is running smoothly, announcing her presence with the sounds of footsteps, sudden cold temperatures, and slamming doors.

Numerous maintenance workers and security personnel have also reported hearing the sounds of the organ playing itself from the Chapel and seeing an apparition in Mead Hall’s basement.

Some Drew University professors have said there’s “no scientific evidence whatsoever” to back up claims there are ghosts on campus, whereas others have said they’ve definitely seen spirits there.

Located in New York, Fordham University is believed to be home to several spectral children.

caption A photo of Hughes Hall, part of Fordham University. source Peter Jacobs/Business Insider

According to Fordham University’s website for its libraries, students have reported seeing some haunting things in Martyrs’ Court, a dormitory in the New York campus.

Students have reported hearing the sounds of children’s laughter in the walls and seeing the ghost of a young blonde girl who likes to hide behind shower curtains.

According to accounts published in the college’s newspaper, the apparition of the little girl can be seen staring straight ahead once she’s found, but her feet don’t appear below the shower curtain, so you can’t exactly find her before she spots you.

Meanwhile, the dorm Hughes Hall was also known for having a ghostly apparition before it became the Gabelli School of Business in 2012.

According to students, locked doors have opened without explanation and a small boy apparition has been spotted wandering the halls of the building, which actually served as one of the filming locations for the 1973 movie “The Exorcist.”

