18 colleges and universities that you can still apply to for the Fall 2019 term

caption The University Of Arkansas campus source Getty Images

Most applications for college closed in January, but some schools still offer last minute options.

This list shows 18 colleges still accepting applications for a Fall 2019 start, and how to apply.

Earlier this week, when former Parkland High School survivor and second amendment advocate Kyle Kashuv learned that Harvard had rescind his admittance over past racist comments, a number of thoughts must have flown through his mind. One of those thoughts might have involved the tricky problem of what new school to attend. With the Fall semester just months away and most school’s application windows long since closed, the odds of living in a Freshman dorm come September look increasingly bleak.

While Kashuv’s case might be unique, there are plenty of other students who are looking for a last minute solution.

Maybe life got in the way during last year’s application seasons, or maybe you’re just now considering colleges for the first time. Whatever the situation, there are universities around the US still accepting applications for last minute college hopefuls. Here’s 18 of the best schools you can still apply to for the Fall 2019 semester.

The University of New Orleans has an August 20 deadline.

caption The University of New Orleans source Barry Bahler/Wikimedia

Located less than 20 minutes away by car from the Big Easy’s historic French Quarter, the University of New Orleans offers an exciting urban campus experience. Students can choose from over 40 different areas of study.

Admission Requirements: The University of New Orleans recommends an ACT score of 19 and 18 for English and math, respectively, and an SAT score of 510 for math and 500 for reading and writing. The college will not accept students with a GPA lower than a 2, according to its website.

The University of Arkansas has an August 1 deadline.

caption The University Of Arkansas campus source Getty Images

Near the Ozark National Forest, the University of Arkansas offers students a taste of both the urban and natural. Those with a proclivity towards politics can relish in the fact that both former President Bill Clinton and former first Lady Hilary Clinton previously served as UA faculty members. Students interested in news and journalism can write for the student paper, which has been in production since 1906.

Admission Requirements: The University of Arkansas is not a particularly easy school to get into. The university’s admissions website recommends a 3.0 high school GPA and an ACT score or 20 or higher. Apply Here

University of Houston-Downtown has a July 15 deadline

caption The University of Houston Downtown overlooking the Houston Bayou source Scott Ehardt/Wikimedia

Located just a few blocks away from Houston’s busy and lively city center, the University of Houston-Downtown is a companion site to the University of Houston’s main campus on the other side of town. A Brooking analysis earlier this year shows more millennials are moving to Houston than any other city, so prospective students are sure to meet plenty of young people across Houston’s sprawling neighborhoods. With one-year tuition prices of $6,453 for in state students and 16,000 for out of state, UHD is one of the most affordable options listed.

Admission Requirements: While Texas residents are encouraged to take the Texas Success Initiative Assessment before applying, UHD is looking for students with an ACT composite score of 23 or higher, or an SAT score of 1070 or higher.

Louisiana Tech University has an August 1 deadline

caption Louisiana Tech University source Allison Foley/Wikimedia

Louisiana Tech is located in Ruston, Louisiana, and has over 12,000 students. Major areas of study include Biological and Biomedical Sciences, Engineering, Business, Management, and Marketing, according to US News and World Report. The university’s mascot – a bulldog named TechXXII – originates from a strange myth involving a bulldog, five 19th century Tech students, and a burning building.

Admission Requirements: Students should aim for a 2.5 high school GPA, an ACT score of 15, and an SAT of at least 450, 67% admission rate.

Texas Southern University has a August 1 deadline

caption Texas Southern University source Broadmoor/Wikimedia

Texas Southern University was founded in 1947 with a, “mission to establish a credible college for African-American students,” according to its website. Still one of the largest historically black colleges in the country according to U.S. News and World Report, TSU has expanded to include over 100 undergraduate programs and nearly 8,000 undergraduates.

Admission Requirements: Students interested in attending TSU will need a high school GPA of at least 2.50 and an ACT score of 17, according to the school. Those who chose to take the SAT should aim for a score of at least 820.

Auburn University at Montgomery has an August 1 Deadline

caption Auburn University at Montgomery campus source Auburn University at Montgomery

Located in Alabama’s capital, Auburn University at Montgomery offers an affordable education and small class sizes. The school claims it has a student to faculty ratio of 17: 1, with nearly half of all classes seating less than 20 students per room.

Admission Requirements: Those with a high school transcript of 2.3 or higher will qualify, granted they match that with an 18 on the ACT or 940 on the SAT.

University of Wyoming has an August 10 Deadline

caption Old Main at The University of Wyoming source ProgWork1/Wikimedia

Outdoors enthusiasts eager for a college experience could do worse than the University of Wyoming. The school is located over 7,000 feet above sea level and is a short journey from the idyllic Snowy Range mountains. More than 10,000 undergraduates attend the university, with an average class size of 29 students, according to the school’s website.

Admission Requirements: The University of Wyoming is still quite selective, despite its late admission date. Its admissions page recommends a 3.0 cumulative GPA and minimum ACT and SAT score of 21 and 1060, respectively.

University of Colorado — Denver has a August 1 deadline

caption University of Colorado Denver source Wkubi/Wikimedia

Not to be confused with its larger sister school in Boulder, the University of Colorado sits in Colorado’s urban capital city. According to US News and World Report, over 15,000 undergraduates attend classes in over 130 areas of study with many opting to major in business and health.

Admission Requirements: Unlike many of the other universities on this list, UCD does not provide an exact grade or test score for admissions. The school’s admission page says those most likely to receive admittance should have a GPA between 3.23 and 3.93 and should shoot for somewhere between a 1070 and 1260 on the SAT. ACT takers should aim to score between 21 and 27.

Calvin College has an August 15 Deadline

caption Calvin College Chapel source Egd24/Wikimedia

Located in Grand Rapids Michigan, Calvin College is a mid-sized Christian liberal arts school with an emphasis on religious faith. According to The Princeton Review, the university is known for its nursing and honors programs and “difficult and challenging,” coursework

Admission Requirements: Students should aim for a 3.7 high school GPA, and a 1100 or higher SAT or a 23 on the ACT. The school has an 87% acceptance rate.

West Virginia University has an August 1 deadline

caption West Virginia University source Getty Images

West Virginia University calls itself, “a family of distinctive campuses united by a single mission.” Some of the most popular majors at WVA, according to US News and World Report, are engineering, business, and management. WVA also has one of the nation’s largest crime scene training complexes in the world.

Admission Requirements: Students should aim for a 3.0 high school GPA, at least an 18 on the ACT or 870 on the SAT. The school has an 82% acceptance rate.

Sam Houston State University has an August 1 deadline

caption Sam Houston State University source Getty Images

Located about halfway between Dallas and Houston, Sam Houston State University is a rural school of more than 20,000 students with more than 140 programs to choose from. The most popular majors, according to US News and World Report, are business, management and marketing.

Admission Requirements: SHSU prefers ACT scores between 19 and 23 and SAT scores of at least 920. The school has a 65% acceptance rate. Depending on test scores, some students may qualify for automatic admission.

University of Memphis Has a July 1 deadline

caption University of Memphis Campus source The University of Memphis

The most popular majors at the U of M include business, management, and marketing. According to College Factual, 58% of graduates earn their degrees online.

Admission Requirements: Scores of 20-25 on the ACT or 880 to 1160 on the SAT could get you into the University of Memphis. The school has an 85% acceptance rate.

University of Texas at El Paso has an August 14 deadline

caption Football stadium at University of Texas at El Paso source Getty

Situated near the US – Mexico border, U.T. El Paso may be an enticing option for students who missed out on the UT Austin deadline. UTEP, has over 21,000 students – 80% of which are Hispanic – and popular majors include business, marketing and management. In 2017, The Brookings Institute ranked UTEP first amongst colleges that “promote social mobility.”

Admission Requirements: Student should aim for a 3.0 high school GPA and score between a 17-22 on the ACT, or between a 810-1030 on the SAT.

Tennessee State University has an August 1 deadline

caption Observatory at Tennessee State University source Jacob bloodaxe/Wikimedia

Tennessee State University is a historically black institution near Nashville. According to US News and World Report, TSU has gained a reputation for its famous marching band -which played along country music star Keith Urban last year -and its forensic debate team.

Admission Requirements: Minimum 2.5 high school GPA required. Unknown ACT and SAT requirements. The school has a 53.2% acceptance rate.

Apply Here

Sources: U.S. News and World Report, PrepScholar.

North Dakota State University has an August 1 deadline

caption North Dakota State University source North Dakota State University

North Dakota State University straddles the two Dakotas and Minnesota. Just under 14,000 students attend the university. The school says it spent over $153 million in annual research expenditures.

Admission Requirements: 2.75 high school GPA required. Students should score a 22 or higher on the ACT, or a 1100 or higher on the SAT. The school has a 94% acceptance rate.

Lamar University has an August 15 deadline

caption Lamar University campus source Lamar University

Lamar University, located in Beaumont, Texas, has an undergraduate class of over 15,000 students and emphasizes its “hands on learning” approach.

Admission Requirements: Students should have a 2.85 high school GPA or higher. Certain test scores may qualify students for “Unconditional Admittance”

University of Nevada, Las Vegas has a July 1 deadline

caption University of Nevada Las Vegas campus source The University of Nevada

Located less than three miles away from the infamous Las Vegas strip, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas has been ranked by US News and World Report as among the nation’s most diverse universities. According to the report, “more than half of its students from racial or ethnic minority groups.”

Admission Requirements: A 3.0 high school GPA or higher is recommended. Students should score at least a 22 on the ACT or a 1120 on the SAT. The school has an 81% acceptance rate.

University of North Carolina, Charlotte has a July 1 deadline

caption University of North Carolina at Charlotte source The University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Located about 10 miles away from Uptown Charlotte, undergraduates at the University of North Carolina can choose from 139 different majors.

Admission Requirements: 3.2-3.7 recommended GPA, 22-27 recommended ACT score or 1130-1280 SAT score. The school has a 66% admission rate.

Don’t Forget About Rolling Admissions!

caption Penn State Lawn source Getty Images

If none of these schools are the right fit, prospective students still have one last option to consider – rolling admissions. Many schools around the country don’t have set application deadlines and instead opt to continually admit students throughout the year. While these admissions typically benefit earlier applicants, prospective students willing to gamble may still have a shot at filling a last minute open spot. Here are just a few US schools with rolling admissions, according to Niche.