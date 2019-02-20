A college freshman who prosecutors say created an app to sell drugs on campus could go to prison for decades if he’s convicted

caption Howard’s app was still available through the Apple App Store Wednesday morning. source Apple/Screenshot

A University of California Santa Cruz freshman was arrested last week, after prosecutors said he sold drugs to undercover agents through a covert app he developed.

Collin Riley Howard, 18, was arrested in a sting operation last Friday, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

The Sunnyvale teen was indicted Tuesday on multiple federal drug charges that could see him face decades behind bars if convicted.

caption Collin Riley Howard, 18, was arrested Friday after prosecutors say he sold drugs to undercover agents through an app he developed called “Banana Plug.” source Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Howard developed an app, available through the Apple App Store, called “Banana Plug” to sell “contraband, including cocaine, ‘Molly,’ and ‘Shrooms,'” and “invited customers to make special requests.”

Authorities discovered posters advertising the app around campus, and a campus police officer used it to request marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine on three separate occasions.

Investigators said they messaged with Howard on Snapchat to set up the purchases.

“At the fourth meeting, UC Santa Cruz police officers arrested Howard before any payment was made,” the press release said.

Howard was arrested on Friday, and made his first court appearance on Tuesday, after a San Jose grand jury indicted him that day on four federal drug charges.

Howard faces four different drug charges.

The first two counts each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison with a fine of $1 million. The second two charges each carry a sentence of 5 to 40 years in prison, with a fine of $5 million.

After his initial court hearing, Howard was released until his bail review hearing, which is scheduled for Friday, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Howard has not entered a plea yet.