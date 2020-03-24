A Colombian woman who broke her coronavirus quarantine was publicly shamed on national TV, and she now faces up to 8 years in prison

source Noticias Caracol/YouTube

A woman was arrested and publicly shamed on national television by Colombian officials last week after breaking a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

According to Noticias Caracol, a Colombian woman and her US-born husband arrived in Bogota last week from California. Given the state’s outbreak of coronavirus, they were told to serve a two-week quarantine in a hotel.

But, days later, they were spotted drinking at a barbecue in a suburb of Bogota, and they were arrested by Colombian police officers.

The woman, a Colombian national, did not show any symptoms, but she was hauled onto a platform, wearing a surgical mask and handcuffs, flanked by military officers, in front of an audience of reporters and members of the media, as a warning to others who may have considered venturing outside.

She was told that she faced four to eight years in prison. Her husband, a US national, will face deportation back to the US and may have to pay a fine.

As the woman and her husband were dealing with charges by Colombian authorities, the country was bracing for an impending nationwide 19-day quarantine mandated by President Ivan Duque Marquez. Police and security forces in Bogota ran lockdown drills throughout the city days before the quarantine went into effect, according to DW News.

On March 20, Colombia entered a nationwide 19-day quarantine period to stop the spread of the virus according to Reuters. Government sources told the news wire that nobody, aside from medical personnel, security forces, and employees at grocery stores and pharmacies, will be allowed out of their homes.

