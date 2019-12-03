These eye-popping designs show why color-blocked cakes will be the biggest wedding cake trend in 2020

caption Color-blocking will be the biggest wedding cake trend in 2020. source Courtesy of The Knot/The Wedding Artists Co

Color-blocked wedding cakes will be a huge trend at weddings next year, according to experts with The Knot, the nation’s leading wedding marketplace.

Whether you choose one monochromatic cake or a lineup of colorful desserts, these avant-garde cake designs will be everywhere in 2020.

Mysticism and spirituality – think crystals and geodes – are also making their way into wedding cake designs and other aspects of a couple’s celebrations.

For many brides and grooms, cutting the wedding cake is one of the most celebratory moments of their big day – so why not make it really stand out?

At The Knot’s annual gala in New York City, the leading wedding marketplace and wedding planning website showcased the hottest wedding cake trend for 2020: bold, color-blocked wedding cakes.

While one monochromatic cake is sure to wow wedding guests, a full lineup of colorful cakes will help make a wedding extra memorable.

If your theme is more romantic, consider a cake like this pink watercolor tower with fabric-like detailing.

caption Pink color-blocked cake. source Courtesy of The Knot/The Wedding Artists Co

Naked cakes were all the rage in the 2010s. While the trend is waning as the next decade begins, watercolor cakes are rising in popularity, embodying the same carefree and laid-back style without any fussiness.

Geode-inspired cake designs have risen in popularity over the years, and this blue cake is a total dream.

caption Blue color-blocked cake. source Courtesy of The Knot/The Wedding Artists Co

As couples continue to embrace mystic, spiritual vibes at their weddings – think crystals, sage smudging, and aura photo booths – it may come as no surprise that geode and crystal-inspired cakes are rising in popularity.

This purple tiered cake covered in crystals is another spiritually inspired look for a black-tie affair.

caption Purple color-blocked cake. source Courtesy of The Knot/The Wedding Artists Co

Mysticism is also showing up in other aspects of weddings, such as the entertainment. The Knot reports that more couples than ever before are hiring tarot card readers and other out-of-the-box entertainers for their weddings.

While classic cakes are always in style, couples can also consider bolder shapes and colors.

caption Yellow color-blocked cake. source Courtesy of The Knot/The Wedding Artists Co

This bright yellow, square-tiered wedding cake is certainly bolder, but couples are encouraged to take risks with their wedding cake in the new year.

Decorations don’t have to be edible when it comes to avant-garde wedding cake designs.

caption Orange color-blocked cake. source Courtesy of The Knot/The Wedding Artists Co

While The Knot reports that edible flowers are rising in popularity, this cake also proves that wedding cake decorations can also be purely ornamental. The contrast of the bright orange cake and nautical decorations also enforces the idea that couples should stay away from cliché designs and embrace the element of surprise.