Colorado funeral home owners sold body parts of hundreds of people whose families wanted them cremated, prosecutors say

caption FBI vehicles park in the driveway outside Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, Colorado, U.S. February 6, 2018. source Sydney Warner/Montrose Daily Press via Reuters

A Colorado funeral homeowner and her mother have been federally indicted over a grisly alleged scheme to sell the body parts of corpses set to be cremated.

Prosecutors charged Megan Hess and Shirley Koch with nine counts of mail fraud and transportation of hazardous materials. Both women were arrested Tuesday and have pleaded not guilty to all counts.

In the indictment, prosecutors said the women earned hundreds of thousands of dollars between 2015 and 2017 by selling corpses or body parts to customers that used the remains for “scientific, medical, or educational purposes.”

Prosecutors said those remains included heads, torsos, arms, legs, or entire bodies. They said the bodies of “hundreds of decedents” were ultimately harvested.

caption A coffin, mops and coolers used to transport body parts lie in an abandoned courtyard outside a warehouse once shared by a funeral home and the body broker Southern Nevada Donor Services in suburban Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. July 19, 2016 source Reuters/John Shiffman

The indictment said Hess and Koch would often meet with families requesting cremation services and would later harvest the corpse’s body parts without discussing their plans with the families.

Other times, Hess and Koch would get families to agree to the donations, but under the impression that only small samples would be harvested, such as tumors or pieces of skin, the indictment said.

Prosecutors said in those instances, Hess and Koch often harvested far more than what the families had agreed to.

The funeral home would give families replaced or supplemented cremains, prosecutors said

The money Hess and Koch earned from selling the body parts allowed them to reduce their rate for cremations, making their services some of the least expensive in the area, the indictment alleged.

In some cases, Hess and Koch even offered reduced rates or free cremations if families agreed to donate their relative’s remains.

“As a result, Hess was able to ensure a constant supply of bodies for her and Koch’s body broker services,” the indictment said.

To keep the families from growing suspicious about the cremations, Hess and Koch would even give them “replaced or supplemented” cremains, which the families believed were the ashes of their loved ones, according to the indictment.

caption The Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services building in Montrose, Colorado, U.S., December 16, 2017. Picture taken December 16, 2017. source Reuters/Rick Wilking

Prosecutors also alleged that Hess and Koch deceived the customers who were buying the body parts, falsifying blood test results for bodies that tested positive for infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis.

“In total, Hess and Koch received hundreds of thousands of dollars for human remains sold through Donor Services that were either fraudulently obtained and represented as freely donated, or were otherwise fraudulently represented as freely donated, or were otherwise fraudulently represented as free of infectious diseases when that was not the case,” the indictment said.

Hess and Koch are far from the only sellers caught up in the booming body brokering industry. A 2017 Reuters investigation found a lucrative and mostly unregulated body part market has been thriving across the country and is rife with abuses.

The report described a network of brokers who preyed upon poor families by exchanging a body donation for a free partial cremation.