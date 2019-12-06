A $20 million Colorado property with a 100-car garage and an indoor pool made to look like the Playboy Mansion’s is up for sale — see inside

caption The property, nicknamed “Thunder Ridge,” and comes with five miles of private driveway that can be used for racing. source LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

A mansion in Evergreen, Colorado, owned by a former race-car driver is listed at $20 million with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

The mansion, nicknamed “Thunder Ridge,” has a 100-car showroom, a Hugh Hefner-inspired indoor swimming pool, a beauty salon, and a “Star Trek”-themed movie theater.

The owner, Richard Berry, is the grandson of Loren M. Berry, the inventor of Yellow Pages.

A former race-car driver’s Colorado mansion – which includes a 100-car museum, an indoor pool inspired by Hugh Hefner, and a “Star Trek”-themed theater – has been listed at $20 million.

The home was built by Richard Berry, a grandson of Loren M. Berry, who was known as “Mr. Yellow Pages” for his invention of the business telephone directory.

Richard Berry originally purchased the property in the late 1990s for under $1 million, The Wall Street Journal reported. The home is now being sold by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

The mansion, nicknamed “Thunder Ridge,” is in Evergreen, Colorado, less than an hour from Denver. It’s at the end of a five-mile stretch of mountain roads, which Berry has used as his personal racetrack, The Journal said.

Take a look at the mansion and the garage, which is 1,600 square feet larger than the home.

The home was built in 2004.

It’s listed for $19,999,000 …

… and includes 79 acres of land.

The 25,400-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, and four half-bathrooms.

The garage is even larger, at about 27,000 square feet. It also has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

The architect of the home initially camped on the property for several nights to “make sure he got the feng shui of the place,” Berry told The Wall Street Journal.

The listing from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty says that “the home itself benefits from an attentiveness towards feng shui and a commitment towards precision engineering.”

There’s a wet bar …

… a spa room …

… and a wine room.

There are also at least four fireplaces in the mansion.

The tropical indoor swimming pool has a tiki bar, a hot tub, a waterfall, and a ceiling painted to look like the night sky, with fiber optics that light up to mimic constellations.

It was inspired by Hugh Hefner’s pool in the Playboy Mansion.

“I wanted to have a piece of the Playboy Mansion here in Colorado,” Berry told The Journal.

There’s also an in-home theater inspired by “Star Trek.” The interior looks like the inside of the starship Enterprise, and the seats are adorned with the fictional spacecraft’s logo.

The seats can also be synced with action scenes to move in conjunction with the film on the screen.

Marble decorates the home, including in the kitchen …

… the bathrooms …

… and the dining room.

There are also luxurious touches that show the architect’s attention to detail, including this swan-neck sink.

The car showroom, which is larger than the mansion, can fit more than 100 cars.

It also has its own car wash and gas station.

Berry once owned 232 cars, including 23 Lamborghinis. However, his collection has since been reduced to about 30 cars.

He said his favorite car is his Bugatti Veyron.

If the next owners don’t have a need for a car showroom, the space could be converted into stables or sports courts and rinks, Berry told The Journal.

The house will set a record for the area if it’s sold at its asking price of $20 million, according to The Journal.

