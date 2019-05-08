A student who disarmed one of the gunmen in the Colorado STEM school shooting is an aspiring Marine

caption Schoolchildren stand in a line outside near the STEM School during a shooting incident in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. source SHREYA NALLAPATI/VIA REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS

Brendan Bialy, a senior at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado, tackled and disarmed one of the gunmen during a shooting that killed one student and injured eight others on Tuesday.

Bialy’s father said the teen wants to join the Marine Corps when he graduates high school.

Classmate Nui Giasolli told the “Today” show the student who died in the shooting, Kendrick Castillo, also attempted to tackle the gunman.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A student who disarmed a gunman during a Colorado school shooting on Tuesday that killed one student and injured eight others is an aspiring Marine.

Brendan Bialy, a senior at STEM School Highlands Ranch, tackled and disarmed one of two gunman during the shooting, his father, Brad, told NBC News.

Classmate Nui Giasolli told the “Today” show the student who died in the shooting, Kendrick Castillo, also attempted to tackle the gunman.

Bialy’s family released a statement through their lawyer saying the teen plans to join the Marine Corps after graduation.

“We are deeply saddened for the victims, families, friends, and community on this tragic day,” the statement to NBC said. “We’d like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure all we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength. We will persevere.”

Family of Brendan Bialy:

"We'd like to commend the immediate response of law enforcement and assure… we are strong with the love of our families, community, friends, and every one sending concern, wishes, and strength. We will persevere."https://t.co/8zPyDrPb0S via @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/z746mCYbqt — FirstForward (@1stForward) May 8, 2019

Read more: At least 1 killed, and 8 others injured in a school shooting outside Denver

Two suspects were taken into custody on Tuesday following the shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified one suspect as 18-year-old Devon Erickson. The second suspect has not been identified.

The suspects are students at STEM School Highlands Ranch, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Authorities said on Wednesday that the suspects used at least two handguns in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.

Tuesday’s shooting came just days after two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.