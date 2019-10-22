A Colorado woman has been charged with murdering her terminally ill 7-year-old daughter and defrauding insurers out of over $500,000

caption Kelly Renee Turner is accused of murdering her seven-year-old daughter. source Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

A woman in Colorado has been indicted on murder charges two years after the death of her daughter, who she said was terminally ill, according to numerous media reports.

Kelly Renee Turner, 41 – also known as Kelly Gant – is being held on 13 separate charges including two of first-degree murder, as well as child abuse, theft, charitable fraud, attempt to influence a public servant, and second degree forgery, according to local news station 9 News.

The Douglas County Sheriff said in a statement released Monday that Turner’s arrest came after a year-long investigation relating to the death of her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Gant in August 2017.

An obituary for Gant published online said the little girl had lost “a long battle” with a “rare disease” at the age of seven. According to local news station CBS4, Turner said her daughter had neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy, a degenerative disease of the internal organs.

However, an indictment released on Monday accuses Turner of murdering her daughter, according to 9 News. 9 News say that Turner faces two counts of first-degree murder.

It notes that the charges are “one alleging she killed Olivia while in a position of trust, one alleging she killed the girl after deliberation.”

During the course of her daughter’s illness Turner raised multiple funds for her including an $11,000 grant from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, an organisation granting “wishes” to terminally ill children, according to the same indictment, as cited by Channel 9news.

caption A still taken from a local news interview with Kelly Turner while her daughter Olivia was still alive. source Screenshot/CBS Denver

The indictment accused Turner of fraudulently obtaining more than $538,000 from the US-government backed Medicaid programme, according to the Associated Press.

Despite multiple doctors expressing doubt over the fact Gant was terminally ill, Turner convinced physicians to sign a “do not resucitate” order and withdraw all medical treatment for Gant – who died a few weeks later, according to 9news.

According to the AP, investigators said that in an interview Turner brought up Munchausen syndrome by proxy without any prompting.

The syndrome is a psychological disorder whereby caregivers seek attention from the illness of a dependent, and sometimes deliberately cause them injuries to gain further attention.

“That has never been my case, like at all, whatsoever,” she said, in the interview according to the AP.

Turner was arrested on Friday morning at a hotel in Glendale, Colorado, according to a statement from the Douglas County Sheriff.

“I am extremely proud and impressed with the determination of all agencies involved, especially my detectives. While it has been an extremely emotional case, they have investigated all aspects of it with diligence and professionalism,” Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a statement.