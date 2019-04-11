This color-correcting eye cream made my eyes look less puffy and tired — I looked like I actually slept 8 hours

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

I experience puffy eyes and dark circles in the mornings which I’ve been decompressing with cold water and a lot of concealer.

The Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 supposedly provides immediate and long-term results, all packed into one single pump.

I put the hype to the test to see if it would have any effects on my under-eye bags and dark circles.

Most mornings, my eyes are puffy and accompanied by dark circles that really pop off my olive skin tone. To de-puff, I usually splash freezing cold water on my face and to lighten my dark circles, I cake on the concealer.

It’s been this way for years. It’s not truly awful, but I’ve accepted that I wasn’t going to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed every morning. When I heard about Colorescience Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 and its claim to be “the only eye product you’ll ever need,” I knew I had to try it.

The Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 35 is an under-eye treatment that promises immediate and long-term results by correcting, protecting, and addressing external aggressors that can cause the area to lack elasticity and brightness. Nutrient-rich ingredients like sea water, marine microalgae, and plant-based hyaluronic acid help increase the firmness of the skin, while iridescent light-reflecting minerals brighten, and high SPF 35 helps ward off signs of premature aging due to sun damage.

When I first used the treatment, I pumped the applicator tip a few times until product came out, dotted it around my eyes to make sure I had enough to cover the whole eye area, and then smoothed over with the applicator tip. As soon as it was all blended, the formula neutralized my dark circles enough that I didn’t feel the need to cake on my concealer. My dark circles were invisible enough that if I wasn’t going to work that day, I’d probably stop my makeup routine right there and just add a little mascara.

But since the treatment also acts as a primer, I added a small amount of concealer on top for added coverage and went on with the rest of my morning routine. According to the brand, the eye area should appear brighter and less puffy from the color-correcting formula and cooling applicator tip. By the time I’d finished getting ready, my eyes looked like I had gotten a full eight hours of sleep instead of the six I actually got. The first claim: check.

I like that the Total Eye 3-in-1 Renewal Treatment is formulated with mineral sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++. It helps defend the fragile skin around your eyes against UVA and UVB rays which can lead to premature fine lines and wrinkles. A lot of makeup products and facial moisturizers have built-in sunscreen but with a lower SPF like SPF 15; Colorescience managed to create a formula with pretty good protection.

I was worried that the product would smell like sunscreen or have a sunscreen-like feel but to my surprise, it didn’t. The coverage felt light and airy, didn’t clog my pores, and protected my skin. Second claim: check.

With continued use, the 3-in-1 treatment also claims to restore hydration and improve the overall appearance and firmness of the skin around your eyes over time.

I’ve used this product as recommended for two weeks to see if I noticed any change under my eyes. I felt the average time my eyes needed to de-puff in the morning decreased, while the overall hydration of my skin increased – which was amazing. I shouldn’t be wearing my crazy sleep schedule on my face for the world to see.

My only complaint about this product is that I didn’t notice an overall difference in my dark circles when I washed the product off at the end of the day. But to be fair, dark circles are a bit more complicated and can take a long time to visibly brighten up. They’re the result of the ever-so-thin layer of skin getting even thinner over time; they can also be genetic and caused by lack of sleep, allergies, and sun exposure. So the third claim: check. (Kind of).

At the end of the day, my eyes looked less tired and more youthful, and I had the peace of mind knowing my eyes were protected from the sun’s rays. I also liked that I could use the treatment as a primer or stand alone as concealer. Think about all of the products you’d have to buy separately.

For a product that promises a miraculous 3-in-1 fix, I’d say that this treatment delivered a 2.5 out of 3 for me – which is higher than a lot of other products that promise miracles.