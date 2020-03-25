Fight your boredom during coronavirus quarantine with dozens of free coloring pages from car companies like Mercedes and Audi

- source
- As an increasing number of people are stuck inside to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, some car companies have a temporary solution for those bored at home: coloring pages.
- Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Callum – a company founded by legendary car designer Ian Callum – are among those that have published coloring pages that are free to download.
- The designs range from basic to detailed, and feature both classic and new models.
The auto industry has all but shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a few car companies have released coloring pages to keep people occupied while they’re stuck at home – and they’re so good, even the adults will want in.
Mercedes-Benz and Audi both posted free coloring pages featuring new and classic models in various settings. Plus, Callum, a design company founded by former Jaguar and Aston Martin designer Ian Callum, published black-and-white sketches of its Vanquish 25 that are just begging for some color.
With designs ranging from simple to intricate, there are options for young, budding car enthusiasts as well as the most skilled adult artists. Check out some of the coloring pages below, and if you see any you like, right click to save the image:
Audi’s downloadable coloring book includes both classic and late-model Audis, for whatever mood strikes you while hunkering down.
- source
- Audi
You can color SUVs in space …
- source
- Audi
… or Audi’s flagship, 10-cylinder R8 sports car on Earth.
- source
- Audi
There’s also an R8 in its drop-top Spyder variant …
- source
- Audi
… and another one driving off into a psychedelic sunset.
- source
- Audi
In addition, there’s an R8 alongside a 1919 Slaby-Beringer electric car.
- source
- Audi
For motorsports fans, Audi has included an Auto Union race car …
- source
- Audi
… and an Audi Quattro rally car.
- source
- Audi
Plus, there’s an Audi engine that’s sure to keep even the most advanced artists busy for a few hours.
- source
- Audi
Callum, a tuning company founded by famed automotive designer Ian Callum, released a few coloring book pages that feature its Vanquish 25.
- source
- Callum
In one, an elephant and a parrot are seen washing the the upgraded Aston Martin Vanquish.
- source
- Callum
Mercedes-Benz has gotten in on the fun, too, releasing design sketches for fans to color in while they’re stuck at home.
- source
- Mercedes-Benz
There’s one of a 1950s-era 300 SL, a coupe with gull-wing doors that has become one of the most iconic Benzes ever made …
- source
- Mercedes-Benz
… and another of a sweet camper van, surfboard included.
- source
- Mercedes-Benz
The full range of coloring pages can be found below, or at the following links. To download your favorites straight from this page, right click to save the image.
Mercedes-Benz | Audi | Callum
