I tried all 27 products in Colourpop’s Disney villain-themed makeup collection and found it’s more than a collector’s item

I recently tried all 27 products from Colourpop’s “Disney Villains Makeup” collection.

My favorite items are the Jelly Much Shadows and Lux Lipsticks, which, in my opinion, are full of pigment and super long-wearing.

Personally, I wasn’t impressed by the collection’s lip glosses and highlighters, which I found to be too sheer.

Overall, I think this makeup is best suited for Disney fanatics who would appreciate the details of the collection, from its stunning packaging to its humorous shade names.

Six months after releasing its princess-inspired Disney Designer Collection, Colourpop unveiled a villain-themed makeup line in March.

The collection is filled with 27 products, including lipstick, eye shadows, highlighters, and more. Each item is currently available on Colourpop’s website, with prices ranging from $7 to $22. You can also buy the entire line as a set for $199, or choose a specific villain’s four-piece set for $25.

As a huge Disney fan and longtime Colourpop user, I knew I had to try all 27 items from the collection. Find out what I thought of the makeup below.

To begin testing Colourpop’s “Disney Villains Makeup” collection, I decided to start with my favorite product: eye shadow.

caption The Misunderstood palette features scenes from Disney movies on its cover. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I was immediately impressed by the product’s bold packaging, which depicts colorful scenes of villains like Maleficent, the Evil Queen, and Cruella de Vil. It also has the word “Misunderstood” written in neon-pink letters across the palette.

The $22 Misunderstood eye-shadow palette is comprised of 15 shades.

caption This palette is filled with shimmer and duochrome shades. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

You get a decent mix of matte, shimmer, and duochrome shades in this palette, which is great for those who like to experiment with new looks.

No mirror is included in the palette, which might be a deal breaker for some. But personally, I enjoy the glossy villain-themed print inside, and am just fine using a separate mirror.

Upon first glance, I was worried that the palette’s shades would be a bit too dark for my preferences.

caption The first two rows of eye shadows from the Misunderstood palette. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I usually wear light neutrals or bold neons, and this palette includes a lot of dark shades. However, I’ve loved Colourpop eye shadows that I’ve tried in the past, so I decided to give it a go.

Sure enough, the first two rows of shadows are stunning – and they apply brighter than they appear in the pan. The blue shade is a bit patchy, in my opinion, but still easy enough to work with.

From left to right, the shades are called No Spots, Mongrels, Diablo, Devious, Tragic, Underworld, Pain & Panic, Forest of Thornes, Flotsam, and The Fates.

The bottom row of the Misunderstood palette shocked me.

caption These five shades are, in my opinion, some of the best in the Misunderstood palette. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I didn’t think I would use the bottom row of the eye-shadow palette, but it actually ended up being my favorite of the bunch. Each shimmer shade is boldly pigmented, and the two black shades are some of the best I’ve ever tried.

Overall, I’m impressed with the Misunderstood palette, which is, in my opinion, filled with high-quality shadows – the shimmers are especially beautiful. I also appreciate each shade name, which are references to Disney villains.

From left to right, the shades above are called Revenge, Sing, Jetsam, Facile, and 101.

If powder eye shadows aren’t your thing, this collection also includes six jelly shadows.

caption Each jelly eye shadow retails for $8. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I’d never tried Colourpop’s range of Jelly Much Shadows prior to this collection, but was beyond impressed with the products. Not only are they affordable at $8 a shade, but this collection also includes a wide range of colors, from a shimmering taupe to a bold blue.

The Jelly Much Shadows are unlike any eye makeup I’ve ever tried before.

caption If you like bold, sparkling eye makeup, the Jelly Much Shadows are for you. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Sure, the wet texture of these products takes a bit of getting used to, but in my experience, the color payoff was well worth it.

From left to right, the shades are named Perfectly Wretched, Cursed, Just Your Voice, I Own You, Spindle, and Not Today.

The “Disney Villains Makeup” collection comes with two glitter products, called Glitterally Obsessed.

caption Each Glitterally Obsessed product retails for $8. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Each glitter pot retails for $8, and includes a ton of product. Personally, I’m a huge fan of glitter, and will wear it on just about any occasion, so I was excited to try these from Colourpop.

While the glitter products are fun to use, I personally think there are better makeup items in the collection.

caption It takes a lot of effort to remove these glitters after wearing them. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

I swatched the blue shade named Anomaly on the left, and the silver-toned Do I Look Like I Care? color on the right.

While I’d love to wear these to a festival or party, removing these glitters afterwards is, in my opinion, too much of a hassle. Then again, that’s often the case with just about any glitter product.

This collection includes six Lux Lipsticks, almost all of which are on the bolder side.

caption Each Lux Lipstick is named after a Disney Villain. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Each one retails for $8, and is named after a different villain. Two shades are matte, while the other four are crème.

From left to right, the shades shown above are named Hades, Dr. Facilier, and Cruella.

The lipsticks are packaged in sleek black tubes with silver villain-themed prints.

caption The packaging is almost as dark as the actual lipstick. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

In my opinion, the dark packaging perfectly suits the theme of this collection. From left to right, these shades are called Maleficent, Evil Queen, and Ursula.

First, I tried wearing the collection’s range of nude and red lipsticks.

caption I’m a big fan of Colourpop’s range of Lux Lipsticks. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Colourpop’s lipsticks are another product that I’ve previously tried and loved from the brand. This range was no different.

While I prefer matte products, and would have loved for all six shades to be available in that formula, I found the Crème Lux Lipsticks to be long-lasting and full of color.

Above, I’m seen wearing the Crème Lux shades in Hades (top left), Dr. Facilier (top right), and Cruella (bottom left), and the Matte Lux shade in Evil Queen (bottom right).

I then tried the two berry shades: a Matte Lux Lipstick in the shade Ursula (top) and a Crème Lux Lipstick in the color Maleficent (bottom).

caption The top shade is Maleficent, and the bottom shade is Ursula. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Maleficent is, in my opinion, a beautiful magenta lipstick that should look good on any skin tone. However, I’m a bit disappointed by Ursula. In my experience, the matte formula was difficult to apply, and quickly bled outside the lines of my lips.

Up next were the six Ultra Glossy Lip products.

caption There are six Ultra Glossy Lip products included in the collection. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Each lip gloss retails for $7. From left to right, the shades are called Sad But True, Puppies!!!, My Pet, Hot Headed, Shadow Man, and Bad Apple.

Unfortunately, I was pretty underwhelmed with the entire range of glosses.

caption Here, I’m seen wearing Sad But True, Puppies!!!, My Pet, and Hot Headed, source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

In my opinion, I think these products work better as lip toppers: glosses that you wear to enhance another lip product. Some of the sparkly shades like Puppies!!! and My Pet are pretty, but to me they look nearly identical.

The same goes for the three red and orange shades – Hot Headed, Shadow Man, Bad Apple – which, in my opinion, aren’t flattering.

Personally, I also dislike the applicator for these lip glosses. Rather than having a standard, doe-foot applicator, each gloss has a bristled brush, which I found uncomfortable on the lips and difficult to use.

Before trying the collection’s Super Shock Highlighters, I was instantly impressed by the range’s packaging.

caption The cardboard cartons are on the left, while the actual highlighter pans are on the right. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Even the cardboard boxes that contain the highlighters are stunning. Each one features a print that’s unique to a villain. Inside are the actual highlighters, packaged in black pans with prints of neon characters.

For Disney fans like myself, I think these items are a must-have – even if you don’t wear highlighter that often.

The actual highlighters didn’t blow me away at first.

caption These highlighters don’t swatch well, in my opinion, but look great on the cheeks. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

After reading so many rave reviews of Colourpop’s Super Shock Highlighters – which retail for $10 in this collection – I was surprised to see the products look so sheer when swatched on my arm.

However, I tried the lightest shade, called You Idiots! You Fools! You Imbeciles!, on my cheeks, and achieved much brighter results.

Overall, I think this villain-themed collection is best suited for fans of Disney.

caption Colourpop’s “Disney Villains Makeup” collection. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

As a makeup enthusiast, I enjoyed most products in this beauty line. Colourpop’s lipstick formula, in my opinion, stands out among all others on the market – and this collection has a decent range of them.

I also loved each eye product from the line, especially the Jelly Much Shadows. Still, there are some products, like the collection’s lip glosses and glitters, that I personally don’t think are worth purchasing.

As a Disney fan however, I find myself wanting to hold onto each product as a collector’s item. The packaging of these products, in my opinion, is stunning, and looks great on a vanity. I also love the shade names of each item, as they reminds me of some of my favorite Disney films.

To see the entire range of Colourpop’s “Disney Villains Makeup,” visit the brand’s website.