Reality TV star Colton Underwood says going on ‘The Bachelor’ made him realize he wasn’t gay

caption Colton Underwood starred on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor.” source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“Bachelor” star Colton Underwood revealed in a new interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that appearing on ABC’s reality dating show helped him learn more about his sexuality.

According to the reality star and former football player, he questioned whether he was gay or not throughout his adolescence and early 20s.

Underwood said he realized he was straight once he appeared on “The Bachelor.”

He said the show taught him “that I’m straight and I’m very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph, his current girlfriend] and women – but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too.”

“I think that’s the biggest message I have for people,” Underwood, who recently released a new memoir, said to “ET.”

Former football player Colton Underwood revealed in a new interview that appearing on ABC’s “The Bachelor” made him realize he wasn’t gay.

Underwood, who starred on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” after appearing on season 14 of “The Bachelorette,” said he questioned his sexuality throughout much of his adolescence and early 20s – but told Lauren Zima on “Entertainment Tonight” that appearing on the reality dating show helped him figure it out.

“[The show taught me] that I’m straight and I’m very, very attracted to Cassie [Randolph, his current girlfriend] and women – but it would have been OK if it would have been the other way too,” Underwood said. “I think that’s the biggest message I have for people.”

caption Colton Underwood with girlfriend Cassie Randolph in 2019. source imageSPACE/MediaPunch /IPX

The 28-year-old reality star’s struggle with his sexuality was not addressed on his season of “The Bachelor” or on Becca Kufrin’s season of “The Bachelorette,” in which Underwood appeared. At the time, Underwood said he was a virgin, which became a major storyline on the show. He told “ET” that headlines positing that he was gay or closeted affected him.

Underwood also said he addresses some of this in his new memoir, “The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV,” where he talks about how growing up in a conservative family and playing football made him feel like he was “stuck in a hyper-masculine culture” and made it difficult for him to question his sexuality.

“Between my parents’ divorce in college sort of messing me up, between being bullied in grade school and high school and literally Googling, ‘Am I gay? Why don’t I want to have sex?’ and then internalizing it all and sort of moving forward with football. I think it’s a mixture of all those,” he said.

“If anybody takes anything from this or is going through this, if I help one young man or one young woman go through something that they’re struggling with – to let them know that they’re not alone – then I consider the book a huge success,” Underwood told “ET.”

Underwood starred on Season 23 of “The Bachelor,” and, after a dramatic ending, ended up leaving the show with contestant Cassie Randolph, even though she didn’t agree to an engagement.

The reality star recently revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, but is doing well and starting to recover. His new book, “The First Time,” was released on Tuesday.