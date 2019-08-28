Columbia has launched a hiking shoe that appeals to sneakerheads, too — here’s what they’re like to wear

caption The men’s Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid in teal/purple — a clear nod to Columbia’s 90s-era color-blocking. source Columbia

Columbia has been making outdoor footwear for a long time now, but for the first time, the brand released a shoe that appeals to sneakerheads and city-dwellers alike called the SH/FT OutDry Mid.

With outdoor utility and urban flare, the Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid features a waterproof knit and leather upper, high-energy-return midsoles, and rugged, trail-ready outsoles. There are five colors available for men and two colors for women.

Priced at $130, the Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid is a good value because you can wear the shoes anywhere from the trails to the streets.

From hefty hiking boots to rugged trail running sneakers, Columbia has long been a top choice for dependable outdoor footwear – but it’s safe to say that most people haven’t looked to the brand for shoes that would be considered “stylish.”

That’s probably why why the legendary outdoors brand has introduced a new trail-and-city-ready hiker, called the Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid.

Inspired by Columbia’s deep-rooted outdoor heritage, and taking notes from the sleeker shoe styles you’d see on city streets, the SH/FT OutDry Mid features a 100% waterproof stretch-knit upper with full-grain leather overlays, the brand’s own high-energy-return SH/FT cushioning technology on the midsoles, and rugged rubber outsoles.

caption The women’s Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid in monument grey/rosewood. source Columbia

As a sneakerhead and a lover of vintage things, I immediately gravitated towards the SH/FT hikers in the purple/teal and the yellow/blue colorways. Unlike the brand’s previous footwear which was designed strictly for utility, the SH/FT uses styling cues from modern sneakers (sock-like construction and high-energy-returning midsoles) and color-blocking reminiscent of 90s-era Columbia products. There are several more subdued colorways if the bold colors aren’t your style.

My experience wearing the hikers

I’m not a dedicated outdoorsman, so I personally hadn’t worn any other Columbia shoes before testing the SH/FT pair. I honestly went into the testing phase not knowing what to expect. My first impression was that the shoes are very well made. The knit material and leather are much thicker than I imagined them to be. They look like sneakers, but the materials are definitely durable enough to handle the rough outdoors.

You might have the inclination to size down for hiking shoes, but these fit more like sneakers than boots. I decided to go with my true size and they fit really well. The sock-like construction makes the shoes fit snug whether you lace them tightly or not, so if you want a slightly roomier fit to accommodate a wide foot or thicker socks, I’d recommend going a half size up.

caption Built for the outdoors and styled for the streets — the men’s Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid in the golden yellow/blue. source Columbia

They’re lighter in weight than your average hiking boot and are super comfortable thanks to thick foam insoles and the slightly bulky SH/FT midsole. While I enjoy the bulky midsole aesthetically, it also serves the purpose of providing extra cushioning and a bit of elevation above rocky terrain.

For me, the best part about wearing the Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mids is that they don’t look out place in urban settings, as the design isn’t too far off from knit running sneakers from sportswear brands like Adidas.

I also had the pleasure of wearing the SH/FT OutDry Mids in a heavy downpour here in New York City, and my feet stayed completely dry. Columbia’s claims that the knit material is 100% waterproof are true – and I was thoroughly impressed by that.

caption The Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mid easily handles rough rocky terrain. source Columbia

The bottom line

At $130, the Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mids are a really solid value because of their versatility. If you’re shopping for hiking shoes and comfortable, sporty sneakers, you can easily spend double the amount (if not more) on two different pairs. The Columbia SH/FT OutDry Mids will protect your feet from the terrain and elements on the trail, while still making a stylish statement in the city.