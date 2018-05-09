Comba Telecom Constructs Seamless Wireless Coverage for the Extension of Bangkok Metro’s Blue Line

A Turnkey Wireless Solution with Award-Winning ComFlex DAS as the Core





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 May 2018 – Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (“Comba Telecom”, Hong Kong stock code: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, has announced that it has successfully deployed a distributed antenna system (DAS) solution for Bangkok Metro Networks Limited (“Bangkok Metro”), enabling a seamless wireless network experience for passengers on the newly opened section — the Bang Sue-Tao Poon underground extension of Bangkok Metro’s Blue Line (also known as the Chaloem Ratchamongkhon line). In this project, Comba Telecom has delivered a full turnkey solution encompassing site survey, network design, equipment supply, installation and project management.

Comba Telecom had supplied Bangkok Metro with a full turnkey wireless system for the original Blue Line and was tasked with ensuring the same high level of wireless connectivity would be available in the new extension. Therefore, in the new project, Comba Telecom again worked closely with Bangkok Metro to build a 2G/ 3G wireless network for existing operators from the underground extension of Blue Line to the above-ground interchange station of the Purple Line currently under construction.

Ms. Suphannika Chailom, General Manager of Comba Telecom Thailand said, “We are excited to work with Bangkok Metro again to support the deployment of wireless network coverage for the underground extension of Bangkok Metro’s Blue Line, enabling the railway commuters in Bangkok to enjoy a seamless wireless network experience along the railway tunnel. Our teams have demonstrated our expertise in providing a best-in-class wireless solution including hardware and a complete range of services including consultancy, DAS system design, drive test and benchmarking, maintenance, managed services, network data analytics, network optimization and training. As a trusted partner, we will continue to work with Bangkok Metro to further enhance its wireless network.”

Mr. Simon Yeung, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of Comba Telecom and President of Comba Telecom International said, “We are moving towards the era of the Internet of Things. In this advance, quality wireless networks with high capacity, fast speed and stable connectivity are indispensable to support the evolution of smart cities. Wireless solutions of Comba Telecom bring value to operators by helping them to maintain optimal network quality and thereby support the growing demand for IoT connectivity. With the deployment of our ComFlex DAS solution, the passengers of the underground extension of Bangkok Metro’s Blue Line can now enjoy a continuous wireless connection to the internet from the station concourse to the platform and along the tunnel.”

About ComFlex DAS

In recognition of Comba Telecom’s achievements in implementing ComFlex DAS solutions, the Group has garnered the Technological Achievement Grand Award for innovation and technical excellence at the Hong Kong Awards for Industries. ComFlex DAS has also been widely adopted by organizations across a variety of large venues, shopping malls, high speed railways, tunnels, metropolitan areas and stadiums around the globe, including the EurAsia Tunnel, the 2014 Sochi Winter Games, 2014 World Cup Brazil, the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil, the Hong Kong MTR South Island Line, and more. Details of the solution can be found at http://www.comba-telecom.com/award-winning-ComFlex-DAS/

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a leading global wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement, antenna and subsystems and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom’s global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.