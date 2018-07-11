Comba Telecom Supplies Wireless Solutions for Premium Large Residential and Commercial Development in the Philippines

Partnering with CAV Communications to Construct In-Building Wireless Networks for Proscenium at Rockwell





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 July 2018 – Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (“Comba Telecom” or “the Group,” Hong Kong stock code: 2342), a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems, today announced that it was selected as the wireless solution provider for a large-scale comprehensive development project – Proscenium at Rockwell in Manila, Philippines.

Comba Telecom is implementing its ComFlex DAS in-building solution (IBS) for the development project. In addition to the deployment of ComFlex DAS repeaters, over 3,500 indoor antennas will be installed to provide wireless coverage for the five high-rise residential buildings and the commercial complex in two phases. With high capacity and fast rollout, the neutral host IBS will provide the residents, tenants and shoppers with seamless wireless communications supporting 2G, 3G and 4G in seven frequency bands.

Proscenium at Rockwell is a large extended comprehensive project of Rockwell Center in the Metro Manila and operated by the Rockwell Land Corporation. Positioned as an upscale development, it has a total planned area of about 3.6 hectares with a mix of residential, retail, business and amenity spaces. As such, ubiquitous and robust wireless networks are required to engage the smart living needs of residents, tenants and shoppers in this community.

Ms. Annabel Huo, President of Comba Telecom International said, “The ComFlex DAS in-building solution of Comba Telecom is an award-winning solution which has been widely adopted globally. It is a flexible active distributed antenna system that supports multiple operators and multiple technologies, especially for wireless network coverage in large-scale venues. The system also supports LTE advanced Pro which provides a cost-effective way for our customers to future proof their networks.”

Mr. Andrew Oh, Regional Project Director at CAV Communications said, “Comba Telecom is one of the world’s leading wireless solution suppliers. We are happy to have Comba Telecom as our partner to deploy the in-building solutions for this project. Combined with CAV Communications’ engineering expertise and local service teams, we will deliver a world-class solution for the Proscenium at Rockwell as befitting the status of this development.”

To know more about the ComFlex DAS solution, please visit http://www.comba-telecom.com/zh-tw/award-winning-ComFlex-DAS.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including wireless access, wireless enhancement, antenna and subsystems and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Comba Telecom’s global operations include manufacturing bases in China, R&D centers in China and the USA and more than 40 offices worldwide. Comba Telecom has been included into several indexes including the MSCI China Small Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Index (Information Technology Industry Index, MidCap & SmallCap Index and SmallCap Index), Hang Seng Global Composite Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index, as well as Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com.