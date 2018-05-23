Comcast confirms it’s considering an all-cash offer for 21st Century Fox that outbids Disney

- source
- Michael Seto
Comcast said Wednesday it was considering an all-cash offer for 21st Century Fox’s assets to outbid Disney’s previously announced deal.
Reuters had reported earlier in May that Comcast was speaking to investment banks, preparing a bid that would surpass Disney’s $52 billion offer. The assets Disney had agreed to buy exclude the Fox New Channel and Fox Business Network.
Comcast said it hasn’t made a final proposal, but “the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced.”
Shares of both companies were little changed in premarket trading.