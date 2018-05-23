Comcast confirms it’s considering an all-cash offer for 21st Century Fox that outbids Disney

Akin Oyedele, Business Insider US
Comcast CEO Brian Roberts

Comcast CEO Brian Roberts
Michael Seto

Comcast said Wednesday it was considering an all-cash offer for 21st Century Fox’s assets to outbid Disney’s previously announced deal.

Reuters had reported earlier in May that Comcast was speaking to investment banks, preparing a bid that would surpass Disney’s $52 billion offer. The assets Disney had agreed to buy exclude the Fox New Channel and Fox Business Network.

Comcast said it hasn’t made a final proposal, but “the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced.”

Shares of both companies were little changed in premarket trading.

More to come …