Universal built a haunted maze for Halloween that staff were ‘too afraid’ to work in

Universal Parks and Resorts built a haunted maze in Singapore last year its employees were too scared to work in.

The Comcast division created the Halloween attraction around “super-feared Malaysian ghosts,” CEO Thomas Williams said at a conference this week. However, the ghouls were so terrifying that “none of the employees wanted to work there because they were too afraid.”

“When you stop laughing, you realize they were serious,” he added.

Universal runs theme parks featuring rides tied to “Harry Potter,” “Jurassic Park,” and other popular franchises. It hosts annual Halloween Horror Nights with special attractions between late September and the end of October. The event at Universal Studios Singapore last year included five haunted houses, three live shows, and two scare zones.

The monsters that freaked out the park’s employees included the Pontianak – a vengeful, vampiric female spirit from Malaysian folklore – as well as Japanese ghouls and Chinese vampires. The Demogorgon from “Stranger Things” was also in residence.

Huge demand for horror makes Halloween a “13th month” of the year for Universal, Williams said. “We have Halloween in all of our parks around the world, and it’s a huge after-hours, separately ticketed event that drives enormous volumes of business.”