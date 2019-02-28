‘Come… spread love’: Education Minister says his Twitter was hacked following a couple of really strange tweets

Minister of Education Maszlee Malik has claimed his Twitter account was hacked, after a couple of odd tweets left his followers scratching their heads.

Twitter user @azrimahali1 had screen captured two tweets published on Maszlee’s Twitter account on Thursday (Feb 28) morning, reported Malay Mail.

According to a translation by Malay Mail, one of the tweets read in Malay: “Come… spread love. Reject distant happiness.”

The other read: “Wowww Vitamin D people! This is the problem of befriending those who enter the office 7am and switch on the air-con. Perrrhh best nye.”

The Twitter user wondered if the Minister had forgotten to switch accounts before tweeting, reported Malay Mail.

But in a next tweet, Maszlee clarified that he was not the author of the earlier posts.

“I am sorry. My Twitter was hacked by someone but was successfully overcome immediately,” it read, according to Malay Mail’s translation.

A similar case occurred last month when Sembrong MP and former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein claimed his account had been hacked after it “liked” a pornographic post.

