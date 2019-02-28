‘Come… spread love’: Education Minister says his Twitter was hacked following a couple of really strange tweets

Facebook / Dr Maszlee Malik

Minister of Education Maszlee Malik has claimed his Twitter account was hacked, after a couple of odd tweets left his followers scratching their heads.

Twitter user @azrimahali1 had screen captured two tweets published on Maszlee’s Twitter account on Thursday (Feb 28) morning, reported Malay Mail.

According to a translation by Malay Mail, one of the tweets read in Malay: “Come… spread love. Reject distant happiness.”

The other read: “Wowww Vitamin D people! This is the problem of befriending those who enter the office 7am and switch on the air-con. Perrrhh best nye.”

Admin YB lupa switch acc ni😂 kan dah silap twet pic.twitter.com/8JCUgXwfxS — azrism (@azrimahali1) February 28, 2019

The Twitter user wondered if the Minister had forgotten to switch accounts before tweeting, reported Malay Mail.

But in a next tweet, Maszlee clarified that he was not the author of the earlier posts.

Saya mohon maaf. Twitter saya telah digodam oleh pihak tertentu tetapi sudah berjaya diatasi dengan segera. — Maszlee Malik (@maszlee) February 28, 2019

“I am sorry. My Twitter was hacked by someone but was successfully overcome immediately,” it read, according to Malay Mail’s translation.

A similar case occurred last month when Sembrong MP and former defence minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein claimed his account had been hacked after it “liked” a pornographic post.

Read also: