A comedian with 1.3 million followers posted her own nude photo to Twitter after blackmailers allegedly tried to extort her

Comedian Whitney Cummings shared her own nude photo on Twitter after blackmailers allegedly threatened to release it themselves.

“If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me,” she said.

Cummings said she accidentally shared the picture on an Instagram story in April then deleted it.

She shared screenshots of an Instagram conversation appearing to show somebody using the screenshot to try to blackmail her.

“Frankly I’m way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I’ve screengrabbed,” she said.

A comedian with 1.3 million followers posted her own nude photo on Twitter after blackmailers allegedly tried to extort her by threatening to release it.

Whitney Cummings said she shared the picture because “if anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me.”

In a series of tweets, Cummings, 36, said that in April, she accidentally posted an image on her Instagram story that revealed her nipple.

After realizing, she deleted the story, but not before some people apparently took screengrabs.

“The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo,” Cummings said.

1) In April I accidentally posted an insta story that showed nipple. Once I realized, I deleted. The people who took screen grabs are trying to get money from me, some said they have offers to sell them, some are asking for money to not post the photo. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

“They all must think I’m way more famous than I am, but they also must think I’m way more easily intimidated than I am. If anyone is gonna make money or likes off my nipple, it’s gonna be me. So here it all is, you foolish dorks,” she said.

She then shared screengrabs of an Instagram exchange with one of the people who attempted to blackmail her.

The comedian, who has a Netflix original comedy special called “Can I Touch It?,” said she made the decision because she didn’t want to live in fear of being humiliated.

When a woman in the public eye is extorted, we have to spend time, money and energy dealing with it, hiring lawyers and security experts, and living with a pit in our stomach about when and how we will be humiliated. Y’all can have my nipple, but not my time or money anymore. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

While some fans urged her to expose the people threatening her, she said that she decided not to because “some of them might be dumb kids.”

I'm not posting the names of the people trying to extort me because some of them might be dumb kids. I wouldn't want the stupid ideas I had when I was a teenager to follow me around forever or else every time someone Googled me, they'd see me shoplifting a NO FEAR t-shirt. . — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

She added that the blackmailers “went on to claim they had access to her iCloud,” but that she really wasn’t concerned.

“Frankly I’m way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I’ve screen grabbed.”

Now I'm getting threatened with "we have access to your iCloud." I'll be honest, I stand by most of my nudes. Frankly I'm way more embarrassed by all the inspirational quotes I've screen grabbed. — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) August 12, 2019

Cummings’ supporters have rallied round her following the incident, with many sending her their own embarrassing photos in a bid to make her feel better.

Some, it seems, may be less welcome than others, though.

“It means the world to me, but I wouldn’t freak out if you stopped sending me photos of your hairy balls,” she said.

The incident comes after Bella Thorne claimed to have had a similar experience in June – the actor shared two nude photos on Twitter, saying she was “threatened with my own nudes.”

“I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” Thorne said.

INSIDER has contacted Cummings for further comment.