16 comedy actors who pulled off great dramatic performances in serious roles

Comedic actor Adam Sandler came close to an Oscar nomination for his dramatic turn in the Safdie Brothers’ “Uncut Gems,” which was released on Monday May 25 on Netflix.

Plenty of other actors and actresses mostly known for comedies have tried their hand in dramatic roles, including Robin Williams, Eddie Murphy, Melissa McCarthy, and Bill Murray.

Here are 16 of the best performances by comedy actors in serious films, ranked in chronological order.

Whoopi Goldberg in ‘The Color Purple’ (1985)

Role: Celie Johnson

IMDB Synopsis: “A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering abuse from her father and others over four decades.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Goldberg was a stand-up comedian for some time, which is where she came up with the stage name “Whoopi” (from a whoopie cushion). She also starred in comedies “Soapdish,” “Sister Act,” “Corinna Corrina,” “Eddie” and “Rat Race.”

Steven Spielberg cast her in “The Color Purple” after catching her one-woman Broadway show “Whoopi Goldberg.” ‘The Color Purple’ earned 11 Oscar nominations, including a best actress nod for Goldberg.

Robin Williams in ‘Good Will Hunting’ (1997)

caption “Good Will Hunting” was directed by Gus Van Sant. source Miramax Films

Role: Will Hunting

IMDB Synopsis: “Will Hunting, a janitor at M.I.T., has a gift for mathematics, but needs help from a psychologist to find direction in his life.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Robin Williams’ 100-mile-an-hour style of stand-up comedy drew the attention of Hollywood, and he starred in a slew of beloved comedies including “Aladdin,” “Hook,” “Mrs Doubtfire,” and “Jumanji.”

However, Williams also appeared in several dramas and earned best actor Oscar nominations for his performances in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” “Dead Poets Society,” and “The Fisher King.” His most iconic dramatic performance, however, came in “Good Will Hunting,” which earned him an Oscar win (best supporting actor) on his fourth nomination.

Bill Murray in ‘Lost in Translation’ (2003)

caption “Lost in Translation” was directed by Sofia Coppola. source Tohokushinsha Film/Focus Features

Role: Bob Harris

IMDB Synopsis: “A faded movie star and a neglected young woman form an unlikely bond after crossing paths in Tokyo.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Bill Murray starred in “Caddyshack,” “Ghostbusters,” “Scrooged,” and “Groundhog Day” amongst other classic comedies and became a pop-culture icon.

So when Murray appeared in Sofia Coppola’s drama “Lost in Translation,” the quiet strength of his performance took everyone by surprise. He earned a best actor Oscar nomination, but lost to Sean Penn (“Mystic River.”)

Jim Carrey in ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ (2004)

caption “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” was directed by Michel Gondry. source Focus Features

Role: Joel Barish

IMDB Synopsis: “When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

The wacky Jim Carrey made a name for himself starring in larger-than-life comedies like “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and as the Riddler in “Batman Returns.”

Like Robin Williams, Jim Carrey gave a few dramatic turns in the 90s, including “The Truman Show” and “Man on the Moon.” But it was the early-2000s romance-drama “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” that remains the most memorable, helped all the more by the fact that he starred alongside Kate Winslet.

Jack Black in ‘King Kong’ (2005)

caption “King Kong” was directed by Peter Jackson. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Role: Carl Denham

IMDB Synopsis: “A greedy film producer assembles a team of moviemakers and sets out for the infamous Skull Island, where they find more than just cannibalistic natives.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

“High Fidelity,” “Shallow Hal,” and “School of Rock” are all classic comedies, and Black is one talented guy – but no one could have guessed his next move after “Shark Tale” would be to team up with “The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson.

Black starred in Jackson’s epic “King Kong” as greedy film director Carl Denham, giving a great dramatic turn in a world full of horrors. Also, Black nails the film’s iconic line “’twas beauty killed the beast.”

Eddie Murphy in ‘Dreamgirls’ (2006)

caption “Dreamgirls” was directed by Bill Condon. source DreamWorks Pictures/Paramount Pictures

Role: James “Thunder” Early

IMDB Synopsis: “A trio of black female soul singers cross over to the pop charts in the early 1960s, facing their own personal struggles along the way.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%

Eddie Murphy’s “Raw” and “Delirious” stand-ups have since gone down in comedy legend, and Murphy inspired a whole bunch of future comedians with his ground-breaking routines. His film career wasn’t bad, either, starring in comedies like “48 Hrs,” “Trading Places,” “Beverly Hills Cops,” and “Coming to America.”

He further cemented his status as a comic icon with performances in “The Nutty Professor,” “Mulan,” and “Shrek,” but drew the attention of the Academy with “Dreamgirls.” Murphy came oh-so-close to winning best supporting actor, but had to settle for the nomination only.

Will Ferrell in ‘Stranger Than Fiction’ (2006)

caption “Stranger Than Fiction” was directed by Marc Foster. source Columbia Pictures

Role: Harold Crick

IMDB Synopsis: “I.R.S. auditor Harold Crick suddenly finds himself the subject of narration only he can hear: narration that begins to affect his entire life, from his work, to his love-interest, to his death.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Two years prior to “Stranger Than Fiction,” Ferrell starred in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” probably one of the funniest American comedies in recent cinema and one of the most quotable movies ever made.

His cartoonish performance as Ron Burgundy was spectacular, but compared to his quieter, more restrained performance in “Stranger Than Fiction,” the latter proves that Ferrell can do quiet drama, too. He earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work.

Mo’Nique in ‘Precious’ (2009)

caption “Precious” was directed by Lee Daniels. source Lionsgate

Role: Mary

IMDB Synopsis: “In New York City’s Harlem circa 1987, an overweight, abused, illiterate teen who is pregnant with her second child is invited to enroll in an alternative school in hopes that her life can head in a new direction.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Mo’Nique was mostly known for comedy work, including stand-up shows, as well as her role in the sitcom “The Parkers.” She was also the host of a beauty pageant for plus-sized women: “Mo’Niques Fat Chance.”

None of this particularly pointed to the fact that Mo’Nique was going to be a future Oscar winner, but that’s what happened. The actress starred in “Precious” as the title character’s mean mother, and swept awards season, ending with a best supporting actress Oscar win.

Steve Coogan in ‘Philomena’ (2013)

caption “Philomena” was directed by Stephen Frears. source Pathé Distribution/20th Century Fox

Role: Martin Sixsmith

IMDB Synopsis: “A world-weary political journalist picks up the story of a woman’s search for her son, who was taken away from her decades ago after she became pregnant and was forced to live in a convent.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Coogan has starred in comedies like “24 Hour Party People” and “Night at the Museum,” but is best known for creating the inimitable “Alan Partridge.” But Coogan also has some dramatic chops, as shown in the first season of “The Trip” and in “Stan & Ollie.”

It’s “Philomena,” though, that remains his best dramatic performance. Not only did he star in it, but he also wrote the film along with Jeff Pope, and the two were nominated for the best adapted screenplay Oscar.

Jennifer Aniston in ‘Cake’ (2014)

caption “Cake” was directed by Daniel Barnz. source Cinelou Releasing/Warner Bros. Pictures

Role: Claire Bennett

IMDB Synopsis: “The acerbic, hilarious Claire Bennett becomes fascinated by the suicide of a woman in her chronic pain support group. As she uncovers the details of Nina’s suicide and develops a poignant relationship with Nina’s husband, she also grapples with her own, very raw personal tragedy.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 48%

It’s almost pointless listing the comedy movies Jennifer Aniston has starred in (“Picture Perfect,” “The Good Girl,” “Bruce Almighty,” “The Break-Up,”) as everyone knows Aniston as Rachel Green from “Friends.”

But her fame for “Friends” often gets in the way of how good an actress she can be, and her sweary role in “Cake” is a far cry from Rachel Green. She came very close to her first Oscar-nod for this movie, picking up nominaitons in all the precursor awards but ultimately missing out on the nomination that matters most.

The film itself wasn’t exactly embraced by critics, with several suggesting the movie lacked depth and sophistication and relied too heavily on Aniston’s performance, according to the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus.

Ultimately, the film has been accused of being too simple, but critics agree that Aniston makes the most out of this character to give a complete performance.

“‘Cake’ finds Jennifer Aniston making the most of an overdue opportunity to test her dramatic chops, but it lacks sufficient depth or warmth to recommend for all but her most ardent fans,” Rotten Tomatoes concluded.

Steve Carell in ‘Foxcatcher’ (2014)

caption “Foxcatcher” was directed by Bennett Miller. source Sony Pictures Classics

Role: John du Pont

IMDB Synopsis: “U.S. Olympic wrestling champions and brothers Mark Schultz and Dave Schultz join “Team Foxcatcher,” led by eccentric multi-millionaire John du Pont, as they train for the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, but John’s self-destructive behavior threatens to consume them all.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

“The Office” launched Steve Carell into Hollywood, and movies such as “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Anchorman,” and “Evan Almighty” confirmed him as one of the most beloved comedy stars in the business. His role in the comedy-drama “Little Miss Sunshine” showed how genuinely good his acting chops are (and “The Big Short” backs that up), and he gave a heart-breaking performance as the father of an addict in “Beautiful Boy,” with Timothée Chalamet as his son. But it was his dark, transformative turn in “Foxcatcher” that really signalled how talented Carell is. He is unrecognizable.

Kristen Wiig in ‘Welcome to Me’ (2014)

caption “Welcome to Me” was directed by Shira Piven. source Alchemy

Role: Alice Klieg

IMDB Synopsis: “When Alice Klieg wins the Mega-Millions lottery, she immediately quits her psychiatric meds and buys her own talk show.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

So many American comedy actors start off on “Saturday Night Live,” and Wiig certainly isn’t the only person on this list to do so, but her “SNL” tenure led to “Bridesmaids,” which became a huge commercial and critical success and earned Wiig an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

This led to Wiig being able to take on a greater variety of roles, including that of a mentally ill woman in “Welcome to Me,” a performance that the Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus says “holds ‘Welcome to Me’ together and compensates for its uneven stretches.”

Seth Rogen in ‘Steve Jobs’ (2015)

caption “Steve Jobs” was directed by Danny Boyle. source Universal Pictures

Role: Steve Jobs

IMDB Synopsis: “‘Steve Jobs’ takes us behind the scenes of the digital revolution, to paint a portrait of the man at its epicenter. The story unfolds backstage at three iconic product launches, ending in 1998 with the unveiling of the iMac.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

The multi-hyphenate behind movies like “Superbad,” “Knocked Up,” “This is the End,” and “Sausage Party” actually has some acting chops – and not the comic kind that is exemplified in “Pineapple Express,” but the dramatic kind shown in “Steve Jobs.”

It helps that Rogen is surrounded by a stellar cast including Kate Winslet, Jeff Daniels, Michael Stuhlbarg, and led by Michael Fassbender, but Rogen holds his own and masters the difficult Aaron Sorkin dialogue, too.

Sarah Silverman in ‘I Smile Back’ (2015)

caption “I Smile Back” was directed by Adam Salky. source Broad Green Pictures

Role: Laney Brooks

IMDB Synopsis: “Laney Brooks does bad things. Married with kids, she takes the drugs she wants, sleeps with the men she wants, disappears when she wants. Now, with the destruction of her family looming, and temptation everywhere, Laney makes one last desperate attempt at redemption.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 50%

Another “SNL” alumni, Silverman had a successful stand-up career (and still does) including “Jesus is Magic,” before starring in her own sitcom “The Sarah Silverman Program.”

“I Smile Back,” however, showed the opposite side of Silverman’s skillset – and even if the film wasn’t widely appreciated, her performance was (at least enough to get SAG nomination for best actress.)

The Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus reads: “‘I Smile Back’ serves as a powerful showcase for Sarah Silverman’s dramatic range, but fails to surround her committed performance with a movie worthy of its depth.”

Melissa McCarthy in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ (2018)

caption “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” was directed by Marielle Heller. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

Role: Lee Israel

IMDB Synopsis: “When Lee Israel falls out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Melissa McCarthy is one of the few people to earn an Oscar nomination for an all-out comedy. She was given the nod for best supporting actress for “Bridesmaids,” which was unusual (but certainly not undeserved), considering the Academy’s penchant for serious films and record for snubbing comedic movies.

But this nomination gave McCarthy’s a career a huge boost, and she went on to star in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” In this, McCarthy gave a layered, sad performance as a lonely, bitter, unlikeable woman who you can’t help but pity and even root for. McCarthy thoroughly deserved the best actress nomination she got for this movie.

Adam Sandler in ‘Uncut Gems’ (2019)

caption “Uncut Gems” was directed by brothers Josh and Benny Safdie. source Netflix/A24

Role: Howard Ratner

IMDB Synopsis: “A charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime. Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Like Carrey, Sandler gained fame for a stellar stand-up career before churning out hit after hit of broad, slapstick comedies. These sorts of films led to a number of people disliking Sandler for his comedy movies, and won him nine Razzie awards.

Sandler did, however, earn good reviews for dramadies “Funny People” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Punch Drunk Love,” suggesting that with the right material, he can be very good indeed.

In “Uncut Gems,” Sandler blews expectations out of the water. Taking on the sort of role that 1970s Al Pacino would have relished, Sandler is transformative and magnetic. He absolutely deserved to get an Oscar nomination for best actor, but didn’t, and had to settle for an Independent Spirit Award win instead.

This film proves that Sandler is, in fact, an uncut gem himself: he’s got incredible talent and skill, and in the right role, it’s easy to see.