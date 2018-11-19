14 hilarious winners from this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

caption “This Is Sparta” by Sergey Savvi. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Each year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is flooded with snapshots of nature supplying some accidental humour at its own expense.

2018 is no different.

41 finalists across eight categories were whittled down to just 14 winning and highly commended photos and one video.

The winners of this year’s coveted awards range from dancing bears to peaking owls – and they’re all pretty hilarious.

The overall winner award was handed to Mary McGowan for her shot of a surprised-looking squirrel entitled “Caught in the act,” which also swept the Affinity People’s Choice Award and the Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Award.

The competition works alongside the Born Free Foundation to promote wildlife conservation through a positive and funny message.

Scroll down to see the hysterical winners from this year’s competition.

Overall winner: ‘Caught In The Act’ by Mary McGowan

caption “Caught In The Act” by Mary McGowan. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

The photo was also the Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Award winner, and the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award winner. McGowan will claim a safari in Kenya, a handmade trophy by disabled crafters from Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, and a camera bag from THINK TANK for her victories.

Under the Sea Award winner: ‘Smiling Blue Shark’ by Tanya Houppermans

caption “Smiling Blue Shark” by Tanya Houppermans. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award winner: “Peek-a-boo” by Shane Keena

caption “Peek-a-boo” by Shane Keena. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Junior Category winner: ‘Nature Calls’ by Arshdeep Singh

caption “Nature Calls” by Arshdeep Singh. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Amazing Internet Portfolio Award winner: ‘Mother Returned From Her Parents Meeting from School’ by Valtteri Mulkahainen

caption “Mother Returned From Her Parents Meeting from School” by Valtteri Mulkahainen. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘Wildlife PhotograBear’ by Roie Galitz

caption “Wildlife PhotograBear” Roie Galitz. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘Tango’ by Michael Watts

caption “Tango” by Michael Watts. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘Coastal Brown Bear Cub with Headache’ by Danielle D’Ermo

caption “Coastal Brown Bear Cub with Headache” by Danielle D’Ermo. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘So There’ by Barney Koszalka

caption “So There” by Barney Koszalka. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘Drive Safe’ by Jonathan Irish

caption “Drive Safe” by Jonathan Irish. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘This Is Sparta’ by Sergey Savvi

caption “This Is Sparta” by Sergey Savvi. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘Martian Tango’ by Sergey Savvi

caption “Martian Tango” by Sergey Savvi source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘Rhinopeacock’ by Kallol Mukherjee

caption “Rhinopeacock” by Kallol Mukherjee. source Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

Highly Commended: ‘Splits’ by Geert Weggen