14 hilarious winners from this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Each year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is flooded with snapshots of nature supplying some accidental humour at its own expense.
2018 is no different.
41 finalists across eight categories were whittled down to just 14 winning and highly commended photos and one video.
The winners of this year’s coveted awards range from dancing bears to peaking owls – and they’re all pretty hilarious.
The overall winner award was handed to Mary McGowan for her shot of a surprised-looking squirrel entitled “Caught in the act,” which also swept the Affinity People’s Choice Award and the Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Award.
The competition works alongside the Born Free Foundation to promote wildlife conservation through a positive and funny message.
Scroll down to see the hysterical winners from this year’s competition.
Overall winner: ‘Caught In The Act’ by Mary McGowan
The photo was also the Alex Walker’s Serian Creatures of the Land Award winner, and the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award winner. McGowan will claim a safari in Kenya, a handmade trophy by disabled crafters from Wonder Workshop in Tanzania, and a camera bag from THINK TANK for her victories.
Under the Sea Award winner: ‘Smiling Blue Shark’ by Tanya Houppermans
- source
- Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award winner: “Peek-a-boo” by Shane Keena
- source
- Courtesy of Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards
Junior Category winner: ‘Nature Calls’ by Arshdeep Singh
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award winner: ‘Mother Returned From Her Parents Meeting from School’ by Valtteri Mulkahainen
Highly Commended: ‘Wildlife PhotograBear’ by Roie Galitz
Highly Commended: ‘Tango’ by Michael Watts
Highly Commended: ‘Coastal Brown Bear Cub with Headache’ by Danielle D’Ermo
Highly Commended: ‘So There’ by Barney Koszalka
Highly Commended: ‘Drive Safe’ by Jonathan Irish
Highly Commended: ‘This Is Sparta’ by Sergey Savvi
Highly Commended: ‘Martian Tango’ by Sergey Savvi
Highly Commended: ‘Rhinopeacock’ by Kallol Mukherjee
Highly Commended: ‘Splits’ by Geert Weggen