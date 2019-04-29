5 travel shoes with top marks for comfort that you’ll want to pack for your next vacation

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

If you’re sick of packing multiple pairs of shoes for travel, it’s time to invest in a pair that combines comfort and style.

The best travel shoes are durable, yet lightweight. Shock absorption is also extra important when you’re on your feet for hours at a time.

Here are five of my favorite pairs of shoes that are comfortable for trips around the world. They’re a mix of styles the Insider Picks team or I have tested, have learned about from brand, and are all well-reviewed.

When it comes to packing for a trip, shoes often present the biggest dilemma.

They take up tons of space and often, you’ll need more than two pairs depending on the kind of adventure you’re taking. In an ideal world, one pair would do it all – provide comfort for long walks and hikes, last forever, and look cute with any outfit.

Reality isn’t so sweet (or compact), but there are several sneaks on the market that manage to be lightweight and comfortable without looking entirely hideous.

Find five of our top-rated pairs below:

For the backpacker

We’ve written about Suavs before because we love that you could wash the shoes, which can be packed flat or rolled up. Plus, reviewers often rave that they don’t have to wear socks with them – meaning your suitcase will have some extra room if you do decide to forgo that extra layer. As far as style goes, Suavs are nice, innocuous, and have a minimalist, low-profile design that can be paired with anything.

If you’re in between sizes, select a size up since they don’t come in half sizes.

For the utilitarian

These pull-on boots hail from Australia, but they’ve got a cult following around the world.

They’re worn by craftspeople, chefs, and every kind of person in between, as they’re beloved for their utilitarian practicality and fuss-free design. You can wear them while hiking, or with jeans or a flowy dress – anything goes here.

The brand is more than 100 years old, and the whole line is waterproof and fitted with shock-absorbing soles, which make being on your feet for hours feel way more comfortable. The brand has even been awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Seal of Acceptance, given to products that are considered beneficial to foot health.

They look a little clunky but they’re comfortable and lightweight, so if you can get behind those two points, these boots might just become your travel staple. We picked the updated Active Series because they’re slightly lighter than the Original 500 style, but any pair you go with will have Blundstones’ signature comfort and durability.

For a cost-conscious walker

All of Skechers’ Flex sneakers are equipped with a flexible lightweight sole, and come in a variety of colors, making this shoe The One for a heavy walking itinerary.

These are better suited for leisurely (but still long) walks rather than rugged hikes, so you’ll be comfortable wandering around great cathedrals or food halls all the same.

For the unapologetic tourist

Another pair of lightweight walking shoes suited for all-day wear, the Evolve line from Easy Spirit was specifically designed for comfort.

The EVA footbed is very flexible and has “enhanced energy return,” which offers responsive cushioning and comfort, but is still lightweight. As far as aesthetics, you could go norm-core with the grey colorway, but if you’re planning to wear these for a whole trip, they will definitely get dirty, so maybe try the black or bright blue styles.

For the sneaker-averse

If you’re truly anti-sneaker or are going on a warm weather trip, you’ll still need footwear that prioritizes comfort.

Naot’s Kayla sandal comes with a hidden adjustable features and that much-needed heel strap to keep everything in place. The footbed is both shock- and sweat-absorbent and the arch helps promotes a healthy posture. Reviewers of this pair often note their own podiatry problems, like plantar fasciitis, and how this shoe provides relief.

For the dudes, the Andes is a bold look – but if you can pull it off, you’ll be rewarded with lasting comfort and durability. These bad boys get high praise, particularly for the replaceable footbeds, which helps maintain the comfort you want for future travels without needing to buy a whole new shoe.